First Look at Illinois Football Week 2 Opponent: Duke Blue Devils
Illinois opened its season Friday night with exactly the kind of performance it wanted, rolling Western Illinois 52–3 at Champaign's Memorial Stadium. For coach Bret Bielema and his No. 12-ranked squad, the night was about tuning up, flexing depth and shaking off rust from the offseason. Next, though, comes a true barometer: Duke. The Blue Devils took care of their own business Thursday night, handling Elon 45–17 in Durham, North Carolina. Now, the two programs meet – on Duke's turf – in what should be an early-season measuring stick for both.
Duke at a glance
Led by second-year coach Manny Diaz, Duke enters 2025 aiming to turn recent progress into a breakthrough. The Blue Devils looked sharp in their opener against Elon, showing efficiency on offense and a fast, disruptive defense. Building off last year’s 9-4 campaign, Diaz has a roster that blends experience and talent – and the confidence to believe it can line up with anyone. Although Duke just missed the preseason AP Top 25 – the Blue Devils received votes – it’s clear this is a team that is dangerous if misjudged. A win against Illinois would be the kind of statement that could push the Blue Devils firmly into the national conversation.
The Blue Devils on the field
This year’s Duke team boasts plenty of talent, especially on offense, where transfer quarterback Darian Mensah headlines. Mensah, who arrived from Tulane after one of the most fervent portal recruitments of the offseason – he reportedly landed an $8 million NIL package over two years – wasted no time proving his worth. In the opener, he threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns, showing poise in the pocket and delivering strikes all over the field.
His supporting cast isn't short of talent, either. Duke’s deep receiving corps, led by graduates Cooper Barkate, Sahmir Hagans and Andrel Anthony, and sophomore Que’Sean Brown, were a four-headed monster on Thursday night, overwhelming the Phoenix secondary.
On the ground, offensive coordinator Jonathon Brewer deployed a running back committee, with no runner logging more than seven carries. Although Mensah showed during his Tulane days that he can be a weapon on his feet, he didn’t showcase that element against Elon – perhaps by design, as the coaching staff may insist on playing it safe with its star early in the season.
On defense, Duke’s front seven controlled the game from start to finish, spending most of the night in Elon’s backfield and forcing the quarterback into hurried throws. The Blue Devils piled up three sacks and 10 tackles for loss, consistently winning at the line of scrimmage. Although they didn’t generate a takeaway, the delivered big hits and swarmed to the ball. Elon managed just 275 total yards, a testament to how effectively Duke kept the Phoenix in check.
Illinois vs. Duke matchup
For Illinois, this Week 2 matchup serves as a familiar kind of early-season barometer. In each of the past two seasons, the Illini used Kansas as their Week 2 measuring stick against a Power Four opponent. This year, Duke takes on that role. If Illinois is going to reach the heights its fans are hoping for, this is exactly the type of game it must win – especially with Big Ten showdowns against Indiana, Ohio State and Washington looming on the horizon.
Team
2025 record
PPG
PPG allowed
3rd down %
3rd down % allowed
Red zone %
Red zone % allowed
TOs
Opponent TOs
Illinois
1-0
52.0
3.0
44.4
35.7
71.4
100.0
0
1
Duke
1-0
45.0
17.0
55.6
47.1
75.0
100.0
1
0
Saturday will mark just the third meeting between Illinois and Duke, with the series tied 1–1. The Illini are slight 2.5-point favorites as of this writing, signaling just how evenly matched these teams appear on paper. To tilt the game their way, Illinois’ defensive line must make life uncomfortable for Duke’s star quarterback. Against Elon, Mensah had all day in the pocket and picked the Phoenix apart. It will be the job of outside linebacker Gabe Jacas and the rest of the front seven to create consistent pressure and force quicker decisions.
On the other side, this is exactly the kind of matchup that drew quarterback Luke Altmyer back to Champaign. He’ll need to be precise and efficient, getting the ball out quicker than he did against Western Illinois, while trusting his deep and talented receiving corps to make plays.