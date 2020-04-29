Illini Headlines - April 29, 2020
Matthew Stevens
In this daily piece, we give you a quick look at the headlines and storylines involving University of Illinois athletics including football, basketball, recruiting and Olympic sports.
-------------------
ILLINOIS FOOTBALL
-------------------
- New York Giants Sign Illini DE Oluwole Betiku - Illini Now/Sports Illustrated
- Working through a crisis: Tim Knox helps Illini navigate unknown - Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette
- Illini 2020 schedule analysis - Athlon Sports
- Best & worst case scenarios for 2020 Illini football season - The Daily Illini
- Ex-Illinois football player is new head football coach at East Peoria - The Peoria Journal-Star
- Predicting Big Ten win totals - CBSSports.com
- Fighting Illini football players finding creative ways to workout - WAND-TV
- No Illini Players Taken In 2020 NFL Draft - Illini Now/Sports Illustrated
-------------------
ILLINOIS BASKETBALL
-------------------
- Illini adapt to ever-changing transfer market amid uncertain times -Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette
- Dosunmu and Miller are key pieces in the upward trajectory of Illinois basketball - Decatur Herald-Review
- Memory of Adam Miller's individual workout has stuck with Illinois coach Brad Underwood - Bloomington Pantagraph
- How Illinois sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili did a virtual workout with Normal Community sophomore Jonah Kramer - Bloomington Pantagraph
- The Major Stay-or-Go NBA Draft Decisions That Will Shape the College Season - Sports Illustrated
-------------------
ILLINOIS RECRUITING
-------------------
- Miami Transfer WR Brian Hightower Verbally Commits To Illini - Illini Now/Sports Illustrated
- Wake Forest Guard Chaundee Brown Part of Illini’s “Selective” Transfer Recruiting - Illini Now/Sports Illustrated
- Illinois basketball hitting its stride on the recruiting front - Decatur Herald-Review
- New Illini hoops offers run the gamut of classes - Champaign News-Gazette
- Illinois basketball commit Luke Goode with all eyes on basketball - Decatur Herald-Review
- No in-person recruiting forces Underwood's coaching staff to adapt to 'new norm' - Champaign News-Gazette
-------------------
BIG TEN/NATIONAL/COVID-19 NEWS
-------------------
Congress, the NCAA and Athlete Compensation Is a Battle Far From Over - Sports Illustrated
From a hoop on the family barn to Pinnacle Bank Arena, Trevor Lakes' path leads to Nebraska hoops - Lincoln (Neb.) Journal-Star
Iowa football adds another verbal commitment - Hawkeyes Maven/Sports Illustrated
California Governor Releases Stages for State Reopening and Sports Return - Sports Illustrated
"Way-Too-Early" Thoughts on Wisconsin Prospects for 2021 NFL Draft - All Badgers/Sports Illustrated
Purdue Adds 3 Graduate Transfers That Offer Instant Impact - Boilermakers Country/Sports Illustrated
Trayce Jackson-Davis Makes it Official; He's Back For Sophomore Season - Hoosiers Now/Sports Illustrated