How to Watch: No. 9 Illinois Football vs. Western Michigan in Week 3
Day and time: Saturday, Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. CT
Venue: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois
TV/Stream: FS1
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 and WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Fighting Illini Mobile App
SiriusXM 83
SXM App
Odds and ends
lllinois vs. Western Michigan all time: 4-2
Streak: Western Michigan, one win in a row
Last meeting: Western Michigan 34, Illinois 10, Sept. 17, 2016
By the numbers
Team
PPG
PPG allowed
3rd down success %
3rd down % allowed
Red zone scoring %
Red zone scoring % allowed
TOs
Opposing TOs
Illinois
48.5
11.0
40.9
37.5
83.3
80.0
0.0
3.0
Western Michigan
18.0
28.0
40.6
38.5
100.0
90.0
0.5
1.0
A quick glance at the supporting numbers – third down and red zone success on both offense and defense – suggests two relatively evenly matched teams. So why are the Illini outscoring opponents by more than five touchdowns per game, while the Broncos are on the wrong side of a 10-point scoring margin? Those back-end stats – turnovers – tell a story.
But that's only for starters. Although WMU has been "better" than Illinois in the red zone, the Broncos have visited that territory a quarter of the time. The Illini roll out a balanced and efficient offense, while either forcing opponents into mistakes or to settle for field goals when they get their turn with the ball. Western Michigan simply doesn't have the passing game to keep up, and its defense is at risk of being gouged again and again by the Illini run game.
Pick to click
The Broncos' linebackers have some undisciplined tendencies, taking bad angles, biting on play fakes and getting caught in tough spots. That's a recipe for disaster against Illinois' offense and nearly any running back on the roster – but especially reserve Ca'Lil Valentine.
Illini coach Bret Bielema has discussed the difficulty of defenses to adjust from Aidan Laughery to Kaden Feagin to Valentine, who each have distinct body types and running styles, which offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. deploys like a pitcher with a strong fastball but also a nasty changeup and curve. Don't be surprised if Lunney works backwards Saturday, allowing quarterback Luke Altmyer to pick apart and wear down the Broncos' D in order to set up draws, delays and other play action for Valentine to use his burst and cutback ability to cut loose.
Illinois on SI preview
Literally no one aside from the Broncos and their mamas expect Western Michigan – a middling MAC program – to have a ghost of a chance against No. 9 Illinois on Saturday in Champaign. But for the Illini, avoiding a step back doesn't mean only securing a win. Efficient play, progress on the offensive line (especially in pass protection) and cleaning up the poor tackling from last week's Duke game will be critical on the cusp of the Big Ten schedule and a huge road matchup against No. 22 Indiana in Week 4. If Illinois sharpens up and plays at least as well as it did in the second half against the Blue Devils, the visiting Broncos are going to get worked over like mules.