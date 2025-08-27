Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Running Back Ca'Lil Valentine
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini sophomore running back Ca'Lil Valentine. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Ca'Lil Valentine | Running back | Sophomore | No. 5
Hometown: Hayward, California
High school: Chandler (Arizona)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 200 pounds
Scouting report
Valentine has very good physical tools as a ball carrier, including first-step explosiveness, lateral burst and top-end speed. He can hit a hole in a hurry, jump-cut and bounce to the outside. He can make a first defender miss and finish the end of a run moving forward. Last year he flashed good power for his size, and he added another 20 pounds in the offseason. He showed he was capable of producing as a freshman runner in the Big Ten – no small feat.
Most of what is holding back Valentine for now is experience and two quality veteran backs ahead of him on the depth chart. Both will work themselves out in due time, but he still has work to put in to reach his full potential as a complete No. 1 back. He must prove himself as a receiver (particularly as a route runner) and in pass protection, where he has made some strides in the offseason. (More on that below.)
Experience
Valentine arrived in Champaign as a freshman last year more or less ready to run against Big Ten defenses. A four-star prospect on some reputable recruiting boards, he ran more more than 3,000 yards and an astonishing 42 touchdowns in high school. He had received offers from Oregon, Nebraska, Arizona State, Miami (Florida) and Boise State, among others, before choosing Illinois.
Working behind Kaden Feagin, Josh McCray and Aidan Laughery last season, Valentine made the most of his somewhat rare backfield opportunities. After Feagin was injured midseason, Valentine got more burn – and showed it was merited. He averaged 4.0 yards a carry for the year and, in Week 8 at No. 1 Oregon, scored his first career touchdown.
Year
Team
Games
Carries
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Catches
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
2024
Illinois
12
53
212
1
5
30
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
"Well, the first part is understanding who to block, and now I think what he's done, I think Ca'Lil's come on and put on some really good weight. ... He's in a much better position. We've challenged him to be able to do that this spring, and that'll help him to be able to play even more," Illinois running backs coach Thad Ward said in fall camp, suggesting that Valentine could earn a bigger role in 2025 after adding weight and improving his pass blocking.
2025 outlook
McCray is gone, but a healthy Feagin and Laughery remain, which figures to limit Valentine's immediate contributions. Still, Feagin's injury last year showed how quickly things can change on a running back depth chart, and the Illini coaching staff seemed to respond to Valentine's offseason work and are likely to find more ways to get him on the field.
Valentine is arguably the front runner to be Illinois' No. 1 kickoff return man, and he can be expected to at least double his carries from 2024 and get more chances in the passing game this fall. Valentine isn't getting a lot of attention at the moment, but working behind two Doak Walker Award watch listers, he gives Illinois some of the best running back depth in the Big Ten – and maybe even across college football.