Illinois Lands Recruiting Gem in Quarterback Kamden Lopati From Class of 2027
Just as some Illinois football fans began wringing their hands over the Illini's slow slide from the top 10 in the 2026 recruiting rankings, coach Bret Bielema went and hit a home run for 2027.
In an early coup that would seem to confirm the Illini won't be a one-hit wonder in college football's annual talent drive, Kamden Lopati, a four-star quarterback recruit from the class of 2027, on Sunday announced his commitment to Illinois on his X social media account.
A 6-foot-3, 220-pound dual threat quarterback, Lopati passed on offers from Oregon, Washington and Purdue in the Big Ten, plus Iowa State, Utah, Arkansas and others. Lopati is considered to be the complete package – a sturdy, strong-armed and accurate passer who can also be a threat as a runner.
As a sophomore at Salt Lake City (Utah) West last season, Lopati completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,050 yards and 25 touchdowns, and ran for another 647 yards and three scores across 10 games. He is ranked the No. 16 quarterback and the No. 2 Utah prospect in his class, according to 247Sports.
It's hard to overstate what Lopati's commitment means to the Illinois football program at this moment. Bielema and his staff have been on a recruiting roll of late, but to snag a marquee quarterback prospect from across the country hits different for a school that until very recently had struggled to consistently attract three-star players from its home state.
There's a long way to go yet – Illinois will likely have to fight off other suitors hoping to flip Lopati, who won't arrive on campus for another two years even if his commitment is unshakable – but let Bielema bask in the glow of a potentially culture-shifting accomplishment for just a sec: