Illinois Offers 2027 Two-Way Talent Bode Sparrow: What It Means
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has already assembled a top-25 recruiting class for 2026, and if the quality of current Illini targets are any indication, the 2027 recruiting class class could be just as good, if not better. Over the weekend, it was two-way talent Bode Sparrow who received an offer from Illinois.
Who is Bode Sparrow?
Sparrow, a three-star recruit from Kaysville, Utah (Davis High School), plays both offense and defense, and has been racking up offer after offer this summer. A rising junior, Sparrow has 13 total scholarship offers, including three out of the Big Ten – UCLA, Washington and now Illinois – and another from the SEC (Tennessee).
As a sophomore last year, Sparrow recorded a school-record 16 touchdowns and nearly 1,000 receiving yards as a receiver, and added nine interceptions – also a Davis record – on defense.
Sparrow wouldn't be the only Utah native to commit to Illinois if he chooses the Illini. Bielema landed quarterback Kamden Lopati a couple weeks ago – and what a duo they could make. Lopati is a four-star recruit who picked the Illini over schools like Oregon, Washington and Purdue, while Sparrow – curently a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder – is ranked as the fourth-best player in Utah.
How would Sparrow fit with the Illini?
All the major college football recruiting sites list Sparrow as an athlete – not specifically a wide receiver or defensive back – so for now, we're going to assume he's a possibility for Illinois on either side of the ball. No one has played both ways at Illinois under Bielema, but you never know: maybe Sparrow will be the first.
Travis Hunter proved it's possible in the modern game during his time at Colorado under Deion Sanders, and now more players seem to eager to get chances to prove their versatility on the field. Whether Sparrow lines up on offense, defense or both, his athleticism, ball skills and obvious knack for finding the end zone should make him a viable option on special teams (perhaps as a return man) as early as his freshman year.