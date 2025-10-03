Illinois Offers In-State Athlete Grant Bowen, Son of Former NFL Veteran
Illinois football continues to aim higher and pull the trigger quicker on the recruiting scene, and it has paid undeniable dividends for coach Bret Bielema and his staff – especially over the past year or so. The hope is that the strategy pays off yet again with class of 2028 two-way athlete Grant Bowen, whom the Illini offered on Thursday.
Grant Bowen's background
Bowen, just a sophomore at Immaculate Conception (Elmhurst, Illinois), is the son of former Iowa safety and NFL veteran Matt Bowen. Whether it's innate or learned, Grant has the instincts of a former player's kid (not to mention a much bigger frame than his old man's), and he has produced on both sides of the ball in what can best be described as hybrid roles. He hasn't yet been ranked or rated by the major recruiting services, but Bowen is expected to be one of the most sought after prospects from his class in Illinois.
Bowen on the field
On offense, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Bowen makes for a big target with a huge catch radius, and he has reliable hands and can make grabs away from his body. He isn't exactly a blazer, but he has good speed for his size, runs strong routes and gets consistent separation – and his timing and ability to find pockets in zones is already advanced. He's a stinging blocker, and his best trait may be his running after the catch – which is prolific and leaves multiple defenders in his wake.
On defense, Bowen has good initial burst for his size and plays even faster, with excellent anticipation. He is at his best in space, making plays upfield, chasing sideline to sideline and shedding blockers on the perimeter to put a lick on ball carriers. He's at his best taking angles rather than squaring up at the point of attack (he plays a bit high), but he has a great deal of versatility because of his reads and ball skills.
Illinois' recruiting competition
Here's where it gets tricky. Bowen's father played at Iowa (where Grant has already visited, along with Northwestern), and both Iowa and Purdue also offered him a scholarship Thursday. And those programs won't be nearly the last high majors to offer Bowen.
One advantage for Illinois, beyond the usual benefits it has to offer any recruit: Bielema, a former Iowa walk-on, served as the Hawkeyes' linebackers coach under Hayden Frye throughout Matt Bowen's college career in Iowa City. College family legacy matters to some, but at least as important is a pre-existing relationship with and trust in a coach. It's early days for Bowen, both in his development and the recruiting process – again, he's just a sophomore – but the Illini are banking on him growing into a multifaceted weapon and hoping their ties are strong enough to eventually rope him in.