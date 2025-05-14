Illini now

Illinois Lands Defensive Line Commit in a Big Week for Bret Bielema

The Illini received a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Parker Crim, a class of 2026 recruit

Pranav Hegde

Sep 23, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema congratulates Florida Atlantic Owls tight end Jackson Sumlin (31) after a game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema congratulates Florida Atlantic Owls tight end Jackson Sumlin (31) after a game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been an excellent week for Illinois football and coach Bret Bielema. Just one day after inking a new contract extension, Bielema received more good news. On Wednesday morning, the Illini added to their future with a key commitment from defensive lineman Parker Crim, continuing to grow their highly touted 2026 class.

Crim, listed at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, is a three-star prospect who ranks among the top 25 recruits in his home state of Ohio, per 247 Sports. The Lima native broke out during his junior campaign, racking up an impressive 107 tackles and 12 sacks.

The Illinois coaching staff took notice of Crim's impressive season, extending him an offer in January. Four months later, the Illini were able to seal the deal, beating out schools such as Kentucky, Boston College and Iowa State.

Crim's athleticism stands out on film, and his potential to line up at multiple spots makes him a potentially valuable weapon for defensive coordinator Aaron Henry, who would no doubt take full advantage of that flexibility.

Illinois has quietly built a strong track record of developing defensive line talent under Bret Bielema. In recent years, the program has sent standout linemen Jer’Zhan Newton (Commanders) and Keith Randolph Jr. (Packers) to the NFL. At 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, current senior linebacker Gabe Jacas could morph into a 4-3 defensive end in the pros.

Crim has years of work ahead of him, but perhaps he can become one of the next in a long line of standouts on the Illinois defensive front.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Post-Spring CFP Prediction: Can Illinois Join Penn State, Ohio State and Others?

Anonymous NFL Executive Evaluates Broncos' Pick of Former Illini Pat Bryant

Top Connecticut Recruit From Class of 2026 Schedules Visit to Illinois

Published
Pranav Hegde
PRANAV HEGDE

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

Home/Football