Where Illinois' Gabe Jacas Lands in 2026 NFL Mock Draft by ESPN's Todd McShay

Jacas, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound linebacker, is projected as a 2026 first-round talent by one NFL Draft expert

Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) pursues Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Usat Wisconsin Vs Illinois Football 100122 1007 Ttm
Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas may not be a finished football product just yet, but the Illini were fortunate to coax him back to Champaign after an offseason in which coach Bret Bielema intimated that he had been offered bug NIL money by other programs.

Jacas, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound linebacker who earned All-Big Ten third-team honors in 2024, also resisted the lure of the NFL Draft. Opinions vary, of course, but some experts considered Jacas at least an early Day 3 pick. And as former Illini teammate Pat Bryant showed over the weekend, all it takes is one enamored team for a player to beat all projections.

In any case, at least one respected NFL Draft expert envisions much greater professional fortunes for Jacas in the 2026 draft. In his aptly named Way-Too-Early 2026 Mock Draft, ESPN's Todd McShay pegs Jacas as a first-round pick, going at No. 24 to the Green Bay Packers.

As the name of McShay's little exercise implies, a lot can and will happen between now and next April's draft. But the projection speaks to Jacas' power and athleticism, the expectations of his development and – not for nothing – the ongoing trend of Illinois sending quality talent into the pro ranks.

Jacas, who finished last season with 74 tackles (13 for losses), eight sacks and three forced fumbles, was one of college football's best playmaking second-level defenders in 2024.

Jacas' pass-rushing and edge-setting against the run are well-established. But NFL scouts likely want to see his play-to-play consistency sharpen a bit and will hope to get more opportunities to see his ability to at least stay with backs and tight ends in pass coverage. Still, they're already plenty intrigued.

"Really exciting prospect," McShay said of Jacas. "Let's see how he develops this year."

