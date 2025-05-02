Why Missing Out on Quarterback Recruit Trae Taylor Could Be a Win for Illinois
The Illinois football program has plenty of reasons to stay optimistic heading into 2024. Retention has been an important offseason positive, and the Illini, ranked ninth in On3’s latest 2025 rankings, are steadily climbing under coach Bret Bielema. Even a recent miss could be seen as a dodged bullet.
Although highly ranked class of 2027 quarterback and Illinois target Trae Taylor announced his commitment to Nebraska (in noteworthy fashion) Thursday, the decision might actually work in the Illini's favor.
Taylor – a 6-foot-3, 186-pound standout from Carmel Catholic High School in the Chicago suburbs –had drawn national attention after a stellar sophomore campaign in which he threw for more than 3,000 yards and earned a four-star ranking from 247 Sports. Illinois was among his final four choices, alongside LSU, Texas A&M and Nebraska.
It’s easy to view Taylor's decision as a loss for Illinois, but it leaves the Illini wide open to pursuing a quarterback who is an even better fit for Bielema’s system. Rather than centering its future around a single high-profile prospect early in the recruiting cycle, Illinois now has flexibility to scout and pursue emerging talent, potentially discovering a quarterback who better complements their offensive identity and long-term goals.
That is especially true given the nature of players flip-flopping from school to school. Illinois fans have already seen it from cornerback Victor Singleton, who committed to the Illini in February before switching his pledge to Texas A&M just two months later. A big-name quarterback recruit who commits early, only to bail before signing day, could stall or even reverse the momentum Bielema has built.
The Illini already boast the nation’s ninth-ranked 2026 recruiting class (per 247 Sports) and are building a deep roster filled with high-caliber athletes. The program is in a strong position to attract elite talent – especially those who value development and a culture of toughness over hype. Current starter Luke Altmyer is the perfect example of just such a player, so who's to say whether his successor doesn't arrive in Champaign from a similar path – the transfer portal?
Perhaps most importantly, Bielema has proven time and again that he doesn't need five-star prospects to build a winning team. Since 2022, the Illini have had eight top-100 draft picks despite none of them landing at Illinois as highly ranked recruits.
Bielema's track record of developing under-recruited players into standouts speaks volumes, and Illinois being in the final mix for a prospect like Taylor is just the latest sign of how far the program has come.
In the end, Taylor’s decision may be a minor setback – but it’s also an opportunity. With their recent recruiting surge and development-focused coaching staff, the Illini are poised to find the right quarterback for their future. It's just a matter of time.