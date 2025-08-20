Illinois Football Assistants Named to 247Sports' 30 Under 30 List: What It Means
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema was widely considered one of the most underrated coaches in college football last year after leading the Illini to a bowl game win over South Carolina and its first 10-win season since 2001. He was rewarded in the offseason with a massive contract extension and in July was named to the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year watch list.
But on Monday, it was a pair of Bielema's assistant coaches who got the special treatment from pundits.
Illinois co-quarterbacks coach Artur Sitkowski and outside linebackers coach Trent Harris were recognized as two of college football's top up-and-coming assistant coaches when they were named to 247Sports' 30Under30 list – its estimation of the best 30 assistants in the nation under 30 years old.
247Sports has been doing this for a while now – nine years, to be exact – and some of the coaches from its previous lists have turned out to have really good coaching careers. Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham was on the inaugural list, and so was current Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. Pretty impressive, right?
And who knows? Maybe Harris and Sitkowski are headed down the same path. They're already helping to burnish Illinois' national reputation and legitimize Bielema's coaching tree, all of which bodes well for the program's future. Here's why each has a shot to make a much bigger name for himself one day in the future.
Why Artur Sitkowski made the list
Sitkowski is only 25, but he is already in his third season as an assistant coach at Illinois and first as a co-quarterbacks coach. He was a quarterback at Rutgers for three seasons before transferring to play his final two years at Illinois, where he clearly left the right impression.
Immediately after his Illinois playing career, Sitkowski became a student assistant coach in 2023, was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024 and was bumped up again in the offseason. Sitkowski, who has helped mentor All-Big Ten quarterback Luke Altmyer, is a high-energy, likable personality and has the see-the-whole-field football mind of an ex-quarterback. He has said that Bielema – "I feel like he's teaching you every day how to become a head coach," Sitkowski said in the spring – has changed his life.
"I think it always goes back to communication and consistency, like Coach B talks about," Sitkowski said. "You know, being a great communicator. How do you teach? How do you go about communicating with people? And how consistent are you with those relationships. I love people. This is a people-driven business. ... We had a coach that told me a long time ago when I got into this thing, and he was like, 'All I need is a toothbrush and a good attitude," and I've truly adopted that."
Sitkowski is young enough and has the momentum to potentially land a CFB offensive coordinator gig before he hits 30.
Why Trent Harris made the list
Harris, who is 29 years old, is in his second season as an assistant coach at Illinois and first as the team's outside linebackers coach after serving as the team's assistant outside linebackers coach last year. Harris played four seasons at Miami (Florida) before playing seven years in the pros, including five in the NFL, one in the XFL and another in the UFL. Harris even won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2018 along with Bielema, who was on Bill Belichick's coaching staff.
Harris mentored All-American linebacker Gabe Jacas last year, who finished in the top 25 in the nation in sacks and forced fumbles, and who is likely on his way to a first-round selection in next April's NFL Draft. Harris has also played a critical role in the development of Seth Coleman (now a defensive lineman with the Seattle Seahawks), All-Big Ten honoree Dylan Rosiek and others.
As a former college and pro player who has coached under Bielema and Belichick (now North Carolina's head coach), Harris has the sort of multi-level experience that can't be faked. Considered smart, detail-oriented and personable, Harris was pursued by Bielema for some time while he was still in the midst of his playing career. With his growing reputation and contacts, he should continue to climb through the coaching ranks.