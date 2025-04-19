Illini now

Illinois Adds Experienced Offensive Lineman Through Transfer Portal

The Illini landed Tyler McMillan, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman transfer from Southeast Missouri State

Jackson Langendorf

Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Last season Illinois put together its first 10-win campaign in over two decades and played well across numerous areas on both sides of the football. But on the offensive end, the Illini had one glaring issue:

Pass protection.

Quarterback Luke Altmyer was sacked 32 times, which tied for most in the Big Ten – a league that, mind you, now numbers 18 teams. Sure, sack totals can be inflated when a quarterback lacks escapability or holds the ball too long, but those haven't been issues for Altmyer.

With that challenge surely on the minds of coach Bret Bielema and his staff this offseason, Illinois has made its first spring splash in the transfer portal with the addition of Tyler McMillan, an offensive lineman from Southeast Missouri State.

McMillan, at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, has bounced around a bit in college. He began his career at Mississippi Valley State, where he played not only football but also track and field.

After transferring for a one-year stint at Northwestern State, McMillan turned to SEMO. After moving on to Champaign, he should have one year of eligibility left at Illinois.

Coming out of high school, McMillan was ranked a two-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, with listed offers from only Tulsa and Mississippi Valley State. At the time, he was ranked as the 277th interior offensive lineman in the country.

As a transfer, McMillan is considered a three-star recruit, listed as the 65th offensive tackle in the nation. McMillan figures to have an opportunity to compete for a starting role on the offensive line and, at the very least, bring experience and depth to a unit that could use reinforcements.

