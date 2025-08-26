Three Big Questions for Illinois Football vs. Western Illinois in Week 1
It has finally arrived. Two-hundred and fifty-one days will have passed between Illinois’ Citrus Bowl win over South Carolina on New Year's Eve 2024 and its season opener against Western Illinois at Champaign's Memorial Stadium on Friday night (6:30 p.m. CT, Peacock). Illini fans have been champing at the bit to see their program – which has generated the most preseason hype in decades – finally take the field.
Here are three big questions for the Illini's Week 1 outing – each of which may not be fully answered by the end of Friday night. But we’ll at least know a lot more about ...
How does running back Kaden Feagin look returning from injury?
After a season-ending hip injury ended Feagin’s year just five games into his sophomore campaign in 2024, he’s set to return at full health against the Leathernecks. The Illini’s lead back at the time of his injury, Feagin is expected to step back into a large role. But is his brute power still there? What about that surprising straight-line speed in the open field? We can only wait and see.
How is the wide receiver depth chart taking shape?
Depth seems to be an asset at wide receiver for Illinois, but clarity is not. Few at the spot have done much to truly separate themselves from the pack: Receiver is the only position group that is still largely without a pecking order, according to coach Bret Bielema.
Bielema did mention within the past week that returners Hank Beatty and Collin Dixon “are really at a different level," the rest of Illinois’ top wideouts – Malik Elzy, Hudson Clement and Justin Bowick – all appear to be very much in the mix for reps – and possibly even one of the two starting positions up for grabs. On Friday night, we’ll get our first glimpse at how the depth chart may ultimately shake out.
Can the Illini D hold the Leathernecks scoreless?
Last year Illinois shut out FCS opponent Eastern Illinois in the season opener – and that was a Panthers squad coming off an 8-4 season in 2023. This time around, the Illini face fellow in-state FCS program Western Illinois, on the heels of a 4-8 year. Considering the Leathernecks managed to put up 37-plus in five of their final six games of 2024 – including 90 points total over their last two – the Illini may have a taller task than some might have imagined. Either way, this Week 1 outing may actually be a decent measuring stick for where Illinois’ defense is at in 2025.