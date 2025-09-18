Untangling the Confusion Around Illinois Defensive Back Xavier Scott's Injury
No. 9 Illinois (3-0) has been on a pretty spectacular run of good fortune – one that was bound to end at some point.
But, boy howdy, is the timing bad in this case.
At his Thursday media conference, Illini coach Bret Bielema announced that All-Big Ten defensive back Xavier Scott is expected to miss Saturday's game at 3-0 and 19th-ranked Indiana (6:30 p.m. CT, NBC).
"He had a doctor's appointment Tuesday and has another one to get a second opinion on where he's at," Bielema said. "I don't know if he'll be back for Saturday or where he'll be in the season, but right now, no."
So what is Xavier Scott's injury status?
Bielema's Thursday statement was a huge departure from Monday's assessment, when he said Scott's X-rays were normal and that he was expected to play against Indiana. What changed? And if nothing, can we glean anything about Scott's long-term health and availability based on this new news? Finally, how can the Illini be expected to fill the void Scott's injury creates against quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the high-flying Hoosiers passing game?
What changed between Monday and Thursday?
Very likely, nothing. As is typical, Illinois coaches didn't offer many specifics about Scott's injury, but it is presumably an ankle injury – which can be tough to diagnose. Some have reported it as a foot injury, though Scott was clearly grabbing his ankle after he fell awkwardly making the play in the video below:
How long should Scott be out?
That Scott underwent X-rays, the results came back negative and he has already been lined up for a second opinion suggests a particularly severe sprain, and perhaps specifically a high ankle sprain. Recovery for many ankle sprains takes only a few days, but a high ankle sprain is more severe and can require 6-8 weeks of healing (and occasionally surgery).
It's important to distinguish between a diagnosis and pure speculation, but it does seem clear that Scott will miss Saturday's Week 4 matchup at Indiana – and very possibly more games in the weeks ahead.
How will the Illini move forward without Scott?
As they always do: Next men up. You read that right: plural. Illinois probably employs its depth on game day about as much as any Division I program you'll find, and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry digs particularly deep from his bench in the secondary.
On the bright side, the Illini coaches are excited about sophomore Tanner Heckel, who has made plays early this season and is likely to take on a lot of the reps in Scott's absence. Henry also runs enough oddball coverages and cycles personnel in and out of the game that Scott's absence will be tougher to exploit for Mendoza and the Hoosiers than that of another opponent's star defensive back.
Still, cornerback Jaheim Clarke has missed the past two games (and remains uncertain for Saturday), and Scott's tried-and-true ability to cover the slot will be sorely missed against Omar Cooper Jr. in that role. Henry may try to bracket him with a linebacker and stay conservative with his blitz packages in order to keep more defenders in coverage, but that probably translates to giving Mendoza more time to get comfy in the pocket. It's a less-than-ideal situation for Illinois.