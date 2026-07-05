Illinois' Next Lockdown Defender: Brad Underwood's Take and Our Top Three

Although Illinois coach Brad Underwood expects to field a potent offense in 2026-27 , the departure of Keaton Wagler was an undeniable blow for the Illini on that end of the floor. But similarly debilitating is the loss of guard Kylan Boswell, who is leaving behind an outsized hole in the Illinois defense.

Who steps into the role of shutdown perimeter defender? Who becomes Illinois’ go-to option against the dominant Big Ten guards sprinkled throughout the league? And can anyone match Boswell’s versatility? (Remember: Boswell would even take on matchups against big forwards like Northwestern’s Nick Martinelli and Texas Tech’s JT Toppin.)

Underwood seems unfazed by the challenge. His attitude: next man up.

“We’ll figure out who that is,” Underwood said in a Tuesday press conference. “I think we’ve got a lot of guys who think they can do that. I love that part of it. We’ll find out who those guys are. We’ve got some guys who are very, very capable. I would rather us be great in terms of our team concepts, not making mistakes.

“I think [Andrej Stojakovic] has got a world of potential. I think Quentin [Coleman] has got some tenacity and grit. I like what Ethan [Brown] has done. I like what Lincoln [Williams] can do. There’s a lot of guys out there who have got that mentality. We’ve just got to go find out: Can we do it?”

Among players projected for the Illini rotation, there aren’t many options to fill Boswell’s oversized shoes on the defensive end. We’re seeking a player with enough lateral agility to keep twitchy guards in front, paired with the size and length to manage jumbo-sized wings.



Here are the top three candidates:

Who will be Illinois' top on-ball defender in 2026-27?

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is shown during overtime of their quarterfinal game in the Big Ten tournament Friday, March 13, 2026 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Wisconsin beat Illinois 91-88. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 3: Ethan Brown

The top seven in the Illinois rotation appear to be more or less cemented. But the other bench contributor (the Illini usually go eight deep) remains to be seen. Based on early buzz , though, freshman guard Ethan Brown may be the frontrunner.

Working in Brown's favor are three key defensive traits: his adequate perimeter size, established IQ and athleticism. At 6-foot-4, Brown is big enough to match up with some wings, and his size may even disrupt most guards.

Offensively, he has been lauded for his decision-making and overall IQ – which often translates to an attentive, anticipatory defender. That said, freshmen typically take longer to get up to speed on that end – but that's usually related to scheme issues rather than on-ball capability.

As for Brown's athleticism, Underwood recently praised him for his speed and quickness, which would certainly be a valuable tool on the defensive end – especially against those smaller guards.

No. 2: Quentin Coleman

July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Brad Beal Elite Quentin Coleman (1) gestures to a teammate as Team Durant Evans Barning Jr. (7) defends during the Brad Beal Elite and Team Durant game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Brad Beal Elite won 91-59. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another freshman on this list, Quentin Coleman possesses a list of strengths nearly identical to Brown's. Coleman is also 6-foot-4, has quick feet and is known for being a poised, intelligent player – which, again, speaks to a defensive ceiling.

Based on his work on the boards in Coleman’s recent action , it’s fair to characterize the five-star recruit as a high-motor player, too, which is a massive plus in the defensive department.

Coleman's slim frame – he weighs just 180 pounds – could leave him vulnerable against sturdy guards and bigger wings, but strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher will likely ensure that becomes less of a concern over time.

No. 1: Andrej Stojakovic

Illinois guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) guards Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half of their quarterfinal game in the Big Ten tournament Friday, March 13, 2026 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Wisconsin beat Illinois 91-88. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Size and length? Check. Athleticism? Hard yes. Lockdown-defender mentality? Check (if Underwood is staying in his ear). From a physical standpoint, Stojakovic has every tool necessary to be a game-altering presence on the defensive end.

His foot speed allows him to keep practically any opponent in front, and his length can make guards’ lives miserable – and even deter wings. Stojakovic also possesses the strength to ensure he won’t be bullied; if anything, he can push offensive players off their spot.

HUUUUGE block for the Fighting Illini! @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/uBRf579Bmy — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 12, 2025

Stojakovic can run shooters off the line (he did a stellar job against Nebraska’s Pryce Sandfort in the Illini's second go-round against the Cornhuskers last year) and match up against lead guards or downhill-oriented wings. As long as he stays motivated on both ends of the floor, Stojakovic will be Illinois’ go-to on-ball defender – and he’ll be quite an effective one.