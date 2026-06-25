Illinois football landed a pair of three-star recruits over the past few days in kicker Ulysses Morales and wide receiver Brody Knowles, but coach Bret Bielema and his staff weren't done there. The Illini added the first safety of the 2027 class in Tyrone Howard Jr., from St. John Neumann (Florida) on Tuesday.

Howard became the 14th recruit to commit in the Illini's 2027 recruiting class and the second defensive back.

Who is Tyrone Howard Jr.?

Howard is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound safety who is ranked the 149th prospect in the state of Florida and the 142nd safety in the nation, per 247Sports. As a junior last fall, Howard finished the season with 29 tackles, five pass breakups, three interceptions and one forced fumble, per MaxPreps, and led the Celtics to the state playoffs.

But Howard didn't just excel on the gridiron; he also thrived on the track. He was a regional qualifier in the high jump and also competed in the long jump.

Tyrone Howard Jr. scouting report

Howard's vertical speed and jumping ability immediately stand out on tape, but so does his versatility. He played both cornerback and free safety on defense, wide receiver on offense and returned punts and kicks on special teams.

It's unlikely that Howard would continue to play both ways in college, but with his instincts, vertical speed, leaping ability and solid backpedal, he should get a chance to play on both defense and special teams fairly early in his college career.

How Tyrone Howard Jr. fits at Illinois

Howard might have to wait a year or two to see the field on defense, but he likely will get a chance to compete for a special teams job as a freshman next summer. His speed and overall athleticism are simply too valuable for Illinois not to use.

But although most scouts project Howard to play free safety in college, his ultimate landing spot may be yet to be determined. He has the height for the position but not the overall muscle mass for a typical free safety. Still, with Illinois switching to a 3-3-5 defense under first-year defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck, Howard – who could play either outside corner or even slot corner – may have a better chance of earning early-career defensive reps in Champaign than he might have elsewhere.

Our projection: Once he hits his stride, Howard will move to outside corner and return punts and kicks here and there. But regardless of his position, expect Illinois to use Howard in multiple roles, including on special teams, when his time comes.