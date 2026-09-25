Illinois Basketball 5-Star Targets See Same Appealing Promise in Champaign

Carrying the crown of college basketball’s premier offense for the vast majority of the 2025-26 season was what pushed Illinois to a 15-5 Big Ten season and a Final Four run.

Scoring is indeed the name of the game. But the Illini’s high-powered offense in 2025-26 didn’t pay off only last season. The dividends are still coming in. Just ask Illinois targets what has drawn them to Champaign:

How Illinois' dominant offense has become a key advantage in recruiting

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after the game in a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“People like to keep their bigs in the paint, but I don’t think Illinois does that type of stuff,” said five-star 2028 center Dylan Betts during his visit last weekend, per WCIA 3’s Tristan Thomas’ X account.

No, in fact, the Illini do not. Of course, on occasion, Illinois isn’t opposed to taking advantage of a mismatch on one of its bigs – namely David Mirkovic and Tomislav Ivisic. But both Mirkovic and Ivisic also attempted more than four threes per game last season.

Brad Underwood and his staff don’t pigeonhole players into roles. The result is an uber-efficient offense, thanks both to the scheme and personnel. And that cycle self-perpetuates, with no end in sight.

Players with a dynamic skill set want to be in a system that allows them to utilize all of their abilities. And players who fit that description just happen to typically be the best of the best.

“I really like the offense coach Underwood has, and then defensively what they do,” said Bentley Lusakueno , another five-star from the 2028 class who visited Champaign this past weekend. “They play very versatile dudes with positional size. They can play up and they can play down. And I like that.”

Versatile. Positional size. Lusakueno seems quite familiar with Underwood’s personnel preferences. And guess who is versatile and boasts exceptional positional size? (Hint: Lusakueno is a 6-foot-10 hybrid wing/forward.)

“They don’t really run a lot of sets,” said five-star 2027 big Darius Wabbington , yet another recent Illini visitor. “They don’t necessarily do a lot of that stuff. They really just play out of concepts. I feel like that has been real intriguing to me, for sure.”

Common thread in interviews with 5-star basketball recruits visiting Illinois today: They like the #Illini offensive scheme:



Dylan Betts: "People like to keep their bigs in the paint, but I don't think Illinois does that type of stuff."



Bentley Lusakueno: "They play very… pic.twitter.com/mzdf264Bae — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) September 20, 2026

Illinois’ offense is predicated on fluidity. The Illini recruit high-IQ hoopers who have an advanced understanding of the game, many of whom are also shooters with positional size. Then they put them in positions to make decisions – and they trust that they’ll make the right ones.

That allows Illini players to make their own roles. There isn’t a player in program history, for instance, who has played Mirkovic’s specific role. Players come to Champaign, workshop their games, figure out what they do best within the context of the group, then get in where they fit in.

Mirkovic – with his diverse, rare skill set – would not be emptying his bag on a nightly basis on most other college campuses. He wouldn’t have been allowed to.

That freedom is what is drawing a laundry list of five-star prospects to Illinois. And one can only imagine what they’ll become with the help of Underwood and Co. once they arrive.