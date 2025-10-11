How Illinois Became First Team to Break Through Ohio State Defense in 2025
Saturday's much-anticipated Week 7 clash between No. 17 Illinois (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) and No. 1 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) didn’t yield the upset result Bret Bielema had sought, but a few encouraging signs from the Illini offer hope in the weeks ahead.
In the end, the Buckeyes came away with a 34-16 victory, but the Illini showed they can, in fact, compete with the premier program in college football – especially on the offensive side of the ball.
In Week 7, the Illinois offense pulled off three feats that no team in 2025 had previously accomplished against the Buckeyes' defense.
Luke Altmyer becomes first quarterback to surpass 200 yards
Texas’ Arch Manning – the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the country entering the season – threw for 170 yards, one touchdown and an interception in Week 1 against Ohio State. The Buckeyes have also faced Washington’s highly regarded Demond Williams Jr., holding him to just 173 yards. In fact, before Saturday, Ohio State’s defense hadn't allowed more than the 173 yards Williams managed through the air in Week 5.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer and the Illini passing offense offered more pushback than any of them, throwing for 248 yards, one touchdown and an interception Saturday. Especially after Illinois went to its hurry-up offense, Altmyer was able to put together a handful of fairly steady drives against the nation’s best defensive unit.
In fact, Illinois punted just twice all game against Ohio State (compared to four punts from the visitors), as the offense – aside from those head-scratching turnovers – generally chewed up yardage.
Aidan Laughery scores first rushing touchdown
This year, Ohio State had only given up just two touchdowns total – both of which came through the air and were outside of the red zone (more on that shortly). But Matt Patricia's defense also hadn’t yet encountered an offense as potent as that of Illinois.
On the first possession of the second half, the Illini methodically marched down the field, all the way to the 1-yard line of the Buckeyes. After Altmyer came up short on a third-down run, Illinois faced a fourth-and-goal.
Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. called a spectacular play, with Altmyer handing the ball off to wide receiver Hank Beatty, who pitched it back to running back Aidan Laughery for an easy rushing touchdown – the first and only that Ohio State has given up in 2025.
The Buckeyes finally break in the red zone … twice
Heading into this week, Ohio State’s defense had allowed just eight red-zone trips in all of 2025. And once teams got inside of the Buckeyes’ 20-yard line, they only clamped down even tighter, allowing zero touchdowns in the red zone (and just three field goals).
But in Week 7, not only did the Illini make three trips into the Buckeyes’ red zone, they also scored two touchdowns, while putting up a field goal on their other outing deep in OSU territory. That's 3-for-3 in the red zone, if you're scoring at home.
The aforementioned Laughery score served as the first touchdown of Illinois’ day, while a four-yard connection between Altmyer and wide receiver Collin Dixon in the fourth quarter was the other instance the home club hit paydirt.