Illinois Football's 2026 Depth Is Stronger Than Expected at This Position

The football discussion thus far in Champaign has centered around two topics: 1) the massive turnover at key positions throughout Illinois’ roster and 2) the ultra-experienced and super-skilled secondary.

Other position groups haven’t been shown as much attention as they may deserve – but there are two that deserve more shine, according to Illini coach Bret Bielema, including one that's quite unexpected.

Positions with as much depth as Bret Bielema has seen at Illinois

Nov 22, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Kaden Feagin (3) runs the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think our running back room and tight end room probably have as much depth as we’ve ever had since I’ve been here,” Bielema said on "The Illinois Script" show.

Bielema dove into the key pieces at running back, including Ca’Lil Valentine , Aidan Laughery and Jordan Anderson – but the depth at that position group isn’t exactly a surprise.

There wasn’t a general expectation that Illinois would be loaded at tight end, though. Cole Rusk, who reeled in 19 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown in 2025, was the Illini’s leading pass threat at tight end. He has since transferred to Arizona. Tanner Arkin had a minimal pass-catching role but excelled as a blocker. He's now a New England Patriot.

Why Illinois' tight end depth is a surprise

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Dariel Djabome (8) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini running back Kaden Feagin (3) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No other tight end on the Illini roster had more than one reception in 2025. And it’s not as though Illinois landed a big fish in the transfer portal.

But there was one big, potentially game-changing addition to the tight end group: former running back Kaden Feagin .

“I think [Kaden Feagin] and Jared Elliott, our tight ends coach, have really developed a good relationship, a good bond,” Bielema said. “And he’s literally gotten better every day. Christian Abney is leap years ahead of where he was a year ago. I think one of the great effects of staff transition – Jared Elliott has come in and really owned that tight end room.

“And Davin Stoffel, who played for us a year ago, didn’t play a lot, had some injuries in the spring. Those three guys – Kaden, Davin and Christian – I think are really going to formulate. And then we’ve got a young freshman, Will Vala, who has been really impressive in fall camp.”

The Illinois offense is in an undeniable state of transition. At the most important position on the field – quarterback – Katin Houser will make his official Illini debut Thursday. The offensive line returns just one starter from 2025. And the wide receiver corps is down four of its top six players (by reception yards) from last season.

Any continuity on that side of the ball derives from the running back position and, ironically, tight end. But even that's a relative evaluation.

Feagin, despite his body of work at running back, has never played tight end. It would be logical to assume that the position group may be either a weakness or, at the very least, take some time to reach its full potential. Instead, Bielema already sees tight end as having as much depth as it has at any point since he arrived back in December 2020.

And tight end being a strength for the Illini would be huge. It would give Houser more receiving options and potentially add a dynamic to Illinois’ offense that opponents haven’t seen (imagine the options offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. is cooking up, especially for Feagin).

The key will be how effectively that group is able to help keep Houser upright and provide an extra push in the run game. If Bielema's optimism is to be believed, it's all in reach.