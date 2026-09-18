Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Linebacker Ismael Kante

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of fifth-year linebacker Ismael Kante. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

Ismael Kante | Linebacker | Fifth year | No. 26

Hometown: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota



High school: Park Center



Transfer schools: Northern State, Iowa Central CC



Height: 6-foot-2



Weight: 240 pounds

Scouting report

Kante is a downhill linebacker who plays with pop but is at his best in space and taking angles at the ball. He has added muscle and power, and is now better equipped to take on blockers at the point of attack, though going around rather than working through blockers remains his strong suit. Rather than waiting for plays to come to him, Kante is comfortable attacking gaps and getting into the backfield.

Kante also brings athleticism and versatility to the position. He moves well laterally, can pursue ball carriers toward the sideline and has the ability to drop into coverage when needed. His combination of size, physicality and movement skills gives Illinois a linebacker who can contribute in several different situations within Bobby Hauck's defense.

Experience

Kante began his college career at Northern State, where he redshirted in 2022 before becoming a regular contributor in 2023. After two seasons with the Wolves, he transferred to Iowa Central Community College for the 2024 season. His year at the JUCO level elevated his recruitment considerably, as 247Sports rated him the No. 1 junior college linebacker and the No. 21 overall JUCO player in the country.

Kante then made the jump to Illinois ahead of the 2025 season. During his first year with the Illini, he appeared in all 13 games, contributing primarily on special teams while also working his way into the defensive rotation. After a year of adjusting to Big Ten football and Illinois' defense, Kante returned for his fifth collegiate season in 2026 and earned his first start as an Illini in the season opener against UAB.

Year Team Games Tackles TFL-Yds Sacks INTs Pass breakups Forced fumbles 2022 Northern State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2023 Northern State 11 16 3.5-20 2 0 0 0 2024 Iowa Central CC 12 71 9.5-42 2 0 0 0 2025 Illinois 13 8 0.5-1 0 0 1 0

Media highlights

ISMAEL KANTE PICK-6 🗣️ @IlliniFootball



Watch on BTN pic.twitter.com/rXqeTAzDzH — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 4, 2026

What they're saying

Kante on his interception for a touchdown against UAB in the season opener:

“I don't get that pick-six without our D-lineman getting in the backfield and Will Holmes making a play on the quarterback. I wanted to thank them. I don't get that without them doing their job and executing."

#Illini Ismael Kante was quick to credit his teammates when I asked him about his pick-six against UAB.



"I don't get that pick six without our D-lineman getting in the back field, and Will Holmes making a play on the quarterback... I don't get that without them doing their job… pic.twitter.com/SHbiprFVhn — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) September 4, 2026

2026 outlook

Kante entered the 2026 season with an opportunity to take on a much larger role after spending most of his first year at Illinois contributing on special teams and in a reserve defensive role. Now working as a starting linebacker, his athleticism and upfield aggressiveness give him a chance to become an important piece of Bobby Hauck's new-look defense.

Kante has already shown his ability to make a big-play impact. As he continues to gain experience in an expanded defensive role, his ability to play downhill, move in space and create havoc around the ball could make 2026 a breakout season.