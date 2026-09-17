Illinois Football Lands Top-30 2028 Quarterback Owen Herrick

In the Bret Bielema era, Illinois has never started a quarterback who began his career in Champaign. The Illini have found their man under center via the transfer portal every year, for every game. Luke Altmyer (from Ole Miss) was the guy for three years, and now it’s East Carolina transfer Katin Houser . Before them, it had been Tommy DeVito.

But the transfer quarterback trend in Champaign may soon be bucked if Owen Herrick has anything to say about it. Herrick, a class of 2028 high school QB from Pittsburgh, committed to the Illini on Wednesday.

Illinois commit Owen Herrick’s background

BREAKING: Class of 2028 QB Owen Herrick has Committed to Illinois, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 190 QB chose the Fighting Illini over Nebraska, Ole Miss, and Syracuse



“I’m home!! Illini family let’s do this!”https://t.co/0eJ73q0q8C pic.twitter.com/B0dbecLSyg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 16, 2026

Herrick is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback who attends Pittsburgh Central Catholic. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 28 quarterback in his class and the No. 419 overall player. He picked the Illini over notable offers including Nebraska, Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Owen Herrick scouting report

Central Catholic quarterback Owen Herrick hands the ball off to Chrys Black during the PIAA Class 6A football championship game at Cumberland Valley High School, Friday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Mechanicsburg, Pa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Herrick’s short and intermediate passing is exceptionally polished. He can put the ball anywhere – the right sideline, specifically, appears to be his best friend – and throws it with some velocity.

Comeback routes, throws over the middle – Herrick can drop it in a bucket between the second and third level of a defense or down the seam. He can also throw on the move, and going in either direction (although he does seem to prefer to roll out to his right, rather than across his body).

Herrick isn’t afraid to stand in the pocket, hang tough as a defender barrels toward him and still deliver a dime. He has strong pocket awareness, able to feel the pocket collapse or a rusher coming from behind, and he adjusts accordingly. He doesn’t get flushed out of the pocket without reason, though he isn’t uncomfortable outside of it.

Herrick may not be a dual threat – but he does have some mobility. His squad isn’t opposed to drawing up designed runs on his behalf, and he is more than happy to tuck it and run on other occasions.

Is Owen Herrick Illinois’ quarterback of the future?

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the second half against the UAB Blazers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houser is running the show in 2026. And then it appears as though the Illini may finally turn to one of their own high school recruits: Michael Clayton II .

Although pursuing another transfer isn’t out of the equation, either Clayton, current sophomore Carson Boyd or a transfer should grab the offensive reins in 2027 and, very likely, in 2028 (which is when Herrick would arrive in town) as well. But after getting a developmental season under his belt, Herrick could make a run at the QB1 job in 2029.

Admittedly, though, it’s unwise to jump to any conclusions in today’s ever-chaotic era of college sports. At the very least, with Herrick’s ability, he’ll have an opportunity to work himself into the starter discussion by Year 2, regardless of his competition.