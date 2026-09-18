Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Linebacker James Kreutz

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of fifth-year linebacker James Kreutz. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

James Kreutz | Linebacker | Fifth year | No. 10

Hometown: Bannockburn, Illinois



High school: Loyola Academy



Height: 6-foot-2



Weight: 240 pounds

Scouting report

Kreutz is a physical, instinctive linebacker who plays with an aggressive downhill mentality. He reads the backfield well and is quick to attack running lanes, allowing him to meet ball carriers near the line of scrimmage. He isn't afraid to take on blockers and plays with the toughness needed to operate in the middle of the defense.

Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker James Kreutz (41) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

His experience also shows in his awareness and positioning. Kreutz generally takes good angles in pursuit and can work through traffic rather than getting washed out of the play. He brings additional value as a blitzer, where his physicality and willingness to attack gaps can create pressure. Overall, Kreutz profiles as a dependable, hard-nosed linebacker whose instincts and physical style fit well in the middle of Illinois' defense.

Experience

Kreutz came to Illinois after a standout career at Loyola Academy, where he played both linebacker and running back. He earned first-team Class 8A All-State honors as a senior before joining the Illini in 2022. He spent much of his first season developing behind an experienced Illinois defense and was named the program's Defensive Look Team Player of the Year.

His role steadily increased over the next several seasons. Kreutz earned his first career start in 2023 before becoming a larger part of the linebacker rotation in 2024, when he made four starts. He remained a regular contributor throughout 2025, appearing in every game and adding another start. Now entering his fifth year in the program, Kreutz is one of the most experienced players in Illinois' linebacker room and has been with the Illini throughout much of Bret Bielema's tenure.

Year Team Games Tackles TFL-Yds Sacks INTs Pass Breakups Forced Fumbles 2022 Illinois 3 1 0-0 0 0 0 0 2023 Illinois 12 18 1-12 1 0 0 0 2024 Illinois 13 55 0.5-1 0 0 1 0 2025 Illinois 12 29 3.5-6 0 0 3 0 2026 Illinois 2 8 1-2 0 0 0 0

Media highlights

James Kreutz is warming up shirtless pic.twitter.com/BNT89lor8u — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) November 29, 2025

What they're saying

Illinois coach Bret Bielema, before the start of the 2026 season, on Kreutz’s expected role:

“You know, James really hasn't played a lot at linebacker. He's played a lot of football for us in roles, but he's going to play some early-down defense, and [we're] super-excited for him."

2026 outlook

Kreutz entered 2026 with an opportunity to take on a larger role at linebacker, and through the first two games, he has already started to make an impact. He has recorded eight tackles to begin the season, including five against Duke, showing that his expanded role is already translating into more opportunities on the field.

As one of the more experienced players on the Illini defense, Kreutz should continue to earn quality reps in Bobby Hauck's new system. His physicality and ability to play downhill make him a useful option against the run, while his experience provides some stability in the middle of the defense. If he proves capable of holding up in pass defense (he'll likely be used more as a pass rusher on those downs), Kreutz will be in line for the biggest defensive role of his Illinois career.