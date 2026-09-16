3 Pressing Questions Illinois Football Must Answer vs. Southern Illinois

In an offseason of sweeping changes, Illinois football entered the 2026 season with more questions than answers. After bringing in a fresh face at defensive coordinator in Bobby Hauck and turning over half of the roster – including at quarterback, where Katin Houser has taken over for Luke Altmyer – the knowns were likely outnumbered by the unknowns.

Through two weeks, the Illini still have more questions than answers – although the nature of the questions has shifted. Here are three pressing ones the Illini must answer this Saturday against Southern Illinois:

Can the Illini run game find its rhythm?

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) runs past Duke Blue Devils linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois' rushing average against Duke last week – 3.5 yards per carry – isn’t going to cut it in Big Ten play. And that figure was elevated by Houser’s productive scrambling and achieved with the benefit of a passing attack that (for about three quarters, at least) was firing on all cylinders.

Week 1 wasn’t much better. Take Ca’Lil Valentine ’s 51-yard touchdown run off the board and he ran 10 times for 37 yards (and that includes a separate 17-yard burst). Meanwhile, Aidan Laughery churned out just 3.6 yards per carry and Jordan Anderson managed 1.7.

The offensive line has been excellent in pass protection (Houser hasn’t been sacked once through two games), but it needs to pave a clearer path on the ground for Illinois’ backs.

Southern Illinois, which has yielded 2.6 and 1.3 yards per carry against its first two opponents of 2026, respectively, could provide a surprisingly stout test.

What is causing Illinois' tackling woes – and can it be fixed for Ohio State?

Bafflingly, both Hauck and head coach Bret Bielema were seemingly encouraged by Illinois’ tackling performance in Week 2. Was it an attempt to keep faith in the locker room, or was it just self-delusion?

#Illini DC Bobby Hauck on Duke game: "Our tackling was significantly better. In fact, it was darn good for most of the game.



"(Nate Sheppard) is a good player, and he made a couple guys miss. We're never going to go through a game and not miss one. But the pursuit's got to catch… pic.twitter.com/V1wBPge5KT — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) September 14, 2026

If it isn’t the former, the Illini are in for yet another rude awakening come Week 3. The Salukis, an FCS squad, may not run rampant against Illinois – but it's not as if they're going to roll over or take a knee if Illinois defenders aren't getting off their blocks and wrapping up.

And just imagine if Southern Illinois takes advantage of a slew of arm tackles and poor pursuit angles from a bunch of Illini not named Matthew Bailey ? At 1-2 and coming off the program's worst defeat since at least the 2023 season finale – a home loss to Northwestern – Illinois would find itself on the verge of an implosion as it gears up to travel to Ohio State in Week 4.

Which Illini is going to step up at receiver alongside Collin Dixon?

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Brayden Trimble (11) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houser has thrown six touchdowns on the season. Collin Dixon has caught five of them. Houser has thrown for 453 total yards. Dixon has racked up 236 of those.



That's not normal.

That means two things: 1) Dixon is really, really good – as is his connection with Houser – and 2) someone else needs to step up.

Once Duke turned all of its secondary attention to Dixon, the Illini passing attack screeched to a halt. Hudson Clement was solid (four receptions for 45 yards), but Illinois needs more out of him after he battled an injury throughout fall camp.

Brayden Trimble , who has found himself in the WR3 spot during the absence of Jayshon Platt, may only be a sophomore but needs to find an extra gear. And at tight end, although the position isn’t always a prominent piece of Illinois’ pass-catching group, Kaden Feagin (zero catches this year) and others need to create a bigger footprint in the passing game.

Southern Illinois offers one final opportunity for all involved receiving parties to build some confidence and add a pep to their step before heading to Columbus to kick off conference play.