Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Linebacker Mason Muragin

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of senior linebacker Mason Muragin. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

Mason muragin | Linebacker | Senior | No. 18

Hometown: Machomb, Michigan



High school: De La Salle (Warren, Michigan)



Height: 6-foot-4



Weight: 250 pounds

Scouting report

Muragin is a physical downhill linebacker who brings some edge-rushing ability to Illinois’ defense. His background as a defensive lineman shows up in the way he plays, as he is comfortable taking on blockers, attacking gaps and creating disruption near the line of scrimmage.

A Michigan native, Muragin is at his best when he can play aggressively and move forward rather than being asked to turn his hips or operate extensively in space. His combination of strength, physicality and pass-rushing experience gives Illinois another versatile option in the front seven, particularly in a defense that asks its linebackers to fill multiple roles.

Experience

Muragin came to Illinois from Michigan's De La Salle High School, where he was a three-star recruit and established himself as one of the program’s top defensive players. Originally recruited as a defensive lineman, he arrived in Champaign with experience playing around the line of scrimmage before eventually transitioning into an outside linebacker role.

His college career got off to a slow start, as he did not see the field in 2023 and missed the entire 2024 season because of an injury. Muragin made his Illinois debut in 2025 before aiming to take on a much larger role in 2026.

Year Team Games Tackles TFL-Yds Sacks INTs Pass Breakups Forced Fumbles 2025 Illinois 2 0 0-0 0 0 0 0 2026 Illinois 2 3 0-0 0 0 0 0

Media highlights

#Illini head coach Bret Bielema says LB Mason Muragin has been 'probably the surprise of the spring/summer to this fall.'



"He's playing at an extremely high level... If Daniel [Brown] is not [healthy], he'll be our starter going into week one."@mrwagner25 with the question:… pic.twitter.com/bJU5KtPcy5 — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) August 20, 2026

What they're saying

Illinois coach Bret Bielema on Muragin in the preseason:

“Probably the surprise of the spring/summer to this fall is Mason Muragin. He’s playing at an extremely high level. If Daniel [Brown] is not [healthy], he’ll be our starter going into Week 1."

2026 outlook

Muragin entered the 2026 season as one of the biggest surprises on the Illinois defense. After impressing throughout the spring and fall, he earned an opportunity at the linebacker position while Daniel Brown dealt with an injury. Bielema’s decision to reduce Muragin’s special teams workload before the opener also showed how important the staff believed he could become defensively.

Even as Illinois gets healthier, Muragin should remain a significant part of the rotation. His emergence gives the Illini another option in the new 3-3-5 defense, and 2026 represents his first real opportunity to establish himself as a consistent contributor after seeing limited action earlier in his career.