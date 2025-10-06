3 Key Stats That Explain Illinois Football's Convincing Win Over Purdue
No. 17 Illinois got its second straight win on Saturday against Purdue, moving to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play. Here are three key stats that defined Illinois’ first conference road triumph of 2025.
Luke Altmyer’s average yards per attempt: 17.7
Luke Altmyer likely had the best performance of his career on Saturday against the Boilermakers. Pick any number from his stat line: only three incompletions, a career-high 390 yards, a 90.9 QBR – all quite impressive.
Despite all those digits, the most attention-grabbing part of his showing in Week 6 was likely his yards per attempt. Altmyer averaged 17.7 yards per throw, meaning Illinois, on average, needed just more than four Altmyer throws to get from its own 25-yard line to the end zone.
And often it took much less than that, with the Illini putting together touchdown drives in two plays or less on a pair of separate occasions.
The turnover margin in favor of Illinois: plus-2
Illinois’ defense wasn’t all that exceptional in terms of slowing down Purdue’s offensive attack. The home squad gained 453 total yards and put up 27 points in Week 6.
That said, both of those numbers would have been even higher had the Illini not forced a pair of turnovers. A punch-out in the second quarter as the Boilermakers were driving, which Altymer and the Illini offense quickly parlayed into a one-play touchdown, served as the turning point of the game.
Additionally, a third-quarter punt to Purdue – which gave the ball back to the home team, down just 31-20 – turned into an Illinois field goal after wide receiver Ashton Hollins made a spectacular play to rip the ball loose.
Without both of those forced fumbles, the Illini very well may have had their backs against the wall. And even if they had hung on, the final margin would have told an entirely different story.
Rush yards per carry margin: minus-3.1 Illinois
This is perhaps the most discouraging part of the Illini's Week 6 performance: They managed just 2.9 yards per carry against a measly Boilermakers run defense, while they gave up 6.0 yards per carry on the other end.
Offensively, Illinois’ run game was clearly affected by the absence of center Josh Kreutz. (Reserve center TJ McMillen took a few expected lumps in his first career start, although he generally excelled in pass protection.) Aside from the center position, Illinois’ O-line failed to get any sort of push in the run game – which was never more evident than on Purdue's fourth-quarter fourth-and-1 stop. (The lone bright spot was Ca'Lil Valentine breaking one loose for a 25-yard score.)
Defensively, yet again, there were gaps galore. Purdue lead back Devin Mockobee and Antonio Harris are talented runners, but neither had to show off any sort of elite vision or patience, given that a clear path was consistently paved out for them by their offensive line.
Also, an expected strength of the Illini has quickly eroded into a clear weakness: open-field tackling. Last year, few teams – and specifically secondaries – were better at wrapping up in space. Illinois obviously misses injured Xavier Scott, but the remaining Illini defenders need to take better angles, break down and wrap up before going for strips. Although the punch-outs continue to come, the Illini have to find a better balance between creating turnovers and allowing big plays based on poor fundamentals.