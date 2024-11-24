Illinois Football on the Move in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
Whether they deserve it – and even whether it matters – is an open question, but after Saturday's tightrope win at Rutgers, the Illini (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) on Sunday rose in the AP college football poll to No. 22, up from No. 24.
Illinois currently finds itself in a sort of pleasant purgatory between late-season insignificance and the College Football Playoff. Although the Illini technically haven't yet been eliminated from the 12-team CFP, ESPN's Football Power Index ranks them at No. 47 and gives them a 0.3 percent chance of landing in the field.
Let's just say the Illini have probably exhausted all their miracles for one season.
That doesn't mean they don't have anything left to play for, however – even if the rankings outside of CFP jockeying mean little, if nothing at all. A win over Northwestern next week puts Illinois in good position for a shot at the Citrus Bowl and a second-tier (but very good) SEC team. Win that New Year's Eve game, and the Illini likely finish with a ranking in the mid-teens and whatever clout can be gained from a semi-premier postseason win over an almost-contender from College Football Country.
If that sounds pejorative, forgive us, because it most certainly isn't when contextualizing these Illini. Coach Bret Bielema appears close to parlaying this season into something bigger, and a win over, say, South Carolina or – gasp! – Alabama (which won a national championship only four years ago) would hold some sway over a lot of talented football recruits located south of the Mason-Dixon.
No. 22 may not sound like much to fans in Columbus, Ohio, or Eugene, Oregon, but it could be a foothold for the Illini to climb higher in the years ahead – and begin taking their shots at Buckeyes and Ducks for Big Ten Championships, and perhaps more.