Which NFL Teams Make the Most Sense for Illinois' Top Outgoing Players?

With Illinois' triumph over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl last December, the Illini collected nine wins and a bowl game victory in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema is going to get the majority of the credit for the accomplishment, and it's deserving after the Illini were essentially the doormat of the Big Ten before Bielema arrived in Champaign in 2021. Still, without quarterback Luke Altmyer , outside linebacker Gabe Jacas and offensive tackle J.C. Davis , none of that happens.



All three are expected to hear their names called in April's NFL Draft, but which teams make the most sense for each prospect to reach their full pro potential?

Luke Altmyer

Altmyer probably won't hear his name called any earlier than the fifth round of the draft, but any NFL team will be lucky to have him.



First and foremost, Altmyer is a winner. He has won 19 games over the past two seasons for a program that previously had been mediocre for decades. And he was especially effective with the game on the line: He led the Illini on seven game-winning drives in the final minute or in overtime, tops in the nation over the course of his career.

Although Altmyer doesn't have great size (6-foot-2, 215 pounds), he does an excellent job of protecting the football – just 11 interceptions in 23 games at Illinois – and is more athletic than he gets credit for.

Altymer put up impressive numbers over the past two seasons – 5,724 yards and 44 touchdowns through the air and another nine rushing touchdowns – but his ability to manage a game is what impresses most. And NFL teams care about that a lot.

🔸 21/27

🔸 215 yards

🔸 4 TD

🔸 0 INT



Luke Altmyer was clutch in No. 24 @IlliniFootball's OT win at No. 22 Nebraska.#B1GFootball pic.twitter.com/0cZvMB54Lc — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 21, 2024

GAME-WINNING HOUSE CALL ON FOURTH DOWN 🏠☎️



We’re revisiting Luke Altmyer’s game-winning TD pass to Pat Bryant on fourth down for @IlliniFootball last season 👀#B1GFootball pic.twitter.com/MPJ4OLycaQ — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) April 7, 2025

Luke Altmyer Career at Illinois:



🔸7,607 Passing Yards (5th)

🔹57 Pass TDs (2nd)

🔸64.36 Cmp Pct (1st

🔹144.31 Passer Rtg (1st)

🔸23 Wins (2nd)



Illini Legend. pic.twitter.com/VWhA6LvjWN — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) December 31, 2025

So given all those factors, which NFL team may be the best landing spot for Atlmyer? I'm going with the Carolina Panthers.



Bryce Young has a firm grasp on the Panthers' starting quarterback job, but with Carolina reportedly moving on from veteran Andy Dalton, bringing in a smart, efficient passer in Altmyer to back up Young makes sense.

Carolina coach Dave Canales and staff have done a nice job of helping Young improve over the past two years, which would bode well for Altmyer's development. And because Young and Dalton are currently the only quarterbacks on the roster, drafting a quarterback to groom makes sense.



And even if Carolina signs a veteran quarterback during free agency, Altmyer would be a perfect practice squad guy.

Gabe Jacas

Of all three players on this list, Jacas figures to be the first to hear his name called. Jacas was a four-year starter for the Illini and finished his career with 183 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 27 sacks and seven forced fumbles. Jacas got better each year and leaves Illinois as one of the best defenders in school history.

▶️ 13 tackles

▶️ 2.5 sacks

▶️ 1 FF



Gabe Jacas wreaked serious havoc in Week 8 😤#B1GFootball x @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/sImBodHGWn — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 20, 2024

Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas is the prospect no one is talking about💎



• 6’3, 260lbs (275lbs in ‘25)

• 33’’ arms & 10’’ hands

• 16.8% pass run win rate

• Bully on the DL (wrestling background)

• Powerful upper body

• Inside versatility#49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/MRGJ4AWBOA — Sterling Bennett🔌💭 (@49ers_Access) February 22, 2026

Jacas was listed as an outside linebacker in Illinois' scheme, but he's probably best suited to be a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme in the NFL. Any team would be lucky to have Jacas, but the team that's best suited for him may be the Tennessee Titans.

New Titans coach Robert Saleh is a defensive savant and primarily runs a 4-3. Tennessee has the 35th pick in the draft, and that could be where Jacas goes. Opinions fluctuate on his draft value a bit, but Jacas would give Tennessee a nice return at that spot. He's a game wrecker, and pairing him with Jeffery Simmons on the defensive line is exactly what the Titans need. Jacas might not start right away, but I could see him commanding regular reps and starting by the end of his rookie season.

J.C. Davis

Similar to Altmyer, Davis probably won't hear his name called any earlier than Day 3 of the draft. Davis started at left tackle each of the past two seasons at Illinois, but most experts expect him to move inside to guard in the NFL.

Illinois OL JC Davis going from two-star JUCO Contra Costa College to 49 starts between New Mexico & Illinois is a path



HT: 6'4

WT: 322

Arm: 34 1/4

Hand: 10 1/8



🔸Can play OT/OG snaps

🔸Phone booth Nasty



Seeing family at Senior Bowl, genetics are real

pic.twitter.com/M3KHCgC1d3 — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) March 7, 2026

OL, J.C. Davis had a good Day 2 at the Senior Bowl!



Davis played Tackle at Illinois and has been getting reps inside, as that's where people think he'll find a home in the league! He's very powerful, he'll strain and try his best to stick to you with his big frame at 335 lbs! pic.twitter.com/y7bITtifeD — IanM (@IannmNFL) January 30, 2026

Still, his versatility makes him that much more of an intriguing prospect. Davis played at Contra Costa College and the University of New Mexico before arriving in Champaign, where he quickly found a home and finished his career with 49 consecutive starts.



On top of being the third-highest-graded left tackle in the nation, per Pro Football Focus, Davis allowed just three sacks over the past two years.

Davis is athletic enough to make things happen in the run game and could be a team's go-to sixth offensive lineman as a rookie. So what team makes the most sense for his future? The Las Vegas Raiders.

Vegas is most likely going to take Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick, so why not focus on protecting him with its remaining selections? The Raiders allowed the most sacks in the NFL last year, so improving the pass protection is a must.



Whether it's at guard or tackle, Davis makes perfect sense for Las Vegas, and he could be targeted by the club by the fifth round.