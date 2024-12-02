Illinois Football Lands Commitment From JUCO LB Ismael Kante
A day after Illinois (9-3) defeated Northwestern to ensure its first nine-win season since 2007, the Illini continued to build toward their future when JUCO linebacker Ismael Kante announced his commitment to the program Sunday.
Kante, rated a three-star linebacker by 247 Sports, is the 19th addition to Illinois' 2025 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Kante, from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, chose Illinois over Eastern Michigan, California, Utah State, Louisiana-Monroe and Kansas State, among other schools.
Kante announced his intentions from his X social media account Sunday afternoon:
Kante is joining Illinois from Iowa Central Community College, where he piled up 71 tackles (including four sacks) in 10 games and quickly rose to become one of the top JUCO linebackers in the 2025 class last season.
He joins fellow linebacker Grant Beerman, who committed to the Illini on Thanksgiving Day following his de-commitment from Purdue and now-fired coach Ryan Walters.
Before Kante arrives on campus, attention shifts to bowl preparation as Illinois awaits its opponent later this month. Recent projections see Illinois playing an SEC opponent in the Citrus Bowl, the highest non-College Football Playoff postseason game.
After Kante's commitment, Illinois ranks 49th nationally, according to 247 Sports. Fourteen of Illinois' 19 signees hail from the greater Midwest area, aligning with Bielema's pledge to recruit in state and around the area.