3 Key Questions Ahead of Illinois Football's Matchup at Rutgers
No. 24 Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) is fresh off an impressive 38-16 bounce-back win over Michigan State last week, and this Saturday the Illini take their talents to the East Coast, where Rutgers (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) awaits them in Piscataway, New Jersey.
The Scarlet Knights, after losing four straight, are winners of their last two, including a 26-19 home victory over Minnesota – the author of Illinois’ last loss.
With the Illini seeking to win out and sneak into a top bowl game, they must first take down Rutgers before heading to Wrigley Field in Chicago next week to play Northwestern. As always, a new week raises questions – and we focus on three key ones ahead of Illinois-Rutgers:
Is the running game ready to truly break loose?
Illinois’ run game has been solid, churning out five straight performances in Big Ten games of more than 100 yards. But the Illini have yet to run rampant on an opponent, which is a bit out of character for a Bret Bielema-led squad. Perhaps that’s set to change Saturday, when Illinois will face a porous Rutgers rushing defense that is allowing 4.9 yards per carry – worse than all but Purdue in the conference – including a 300-plus-yard pounding by Wisconsin in Week 7.
Will the Illini defense ever force another turnover?
After forcing eight turnovers in its first two games of the year, Illinois has since forced a measly six in eight games (with three of those coming in the win over Michigan) and zero in the month of November. And while the defense has been bending more than breaking over the past two games (five field goals and only four touchdowns), it’s difficult to hold off modern college football offenses and get your defense a breather without the occasional takeaway. But regaining that early-season magic may be a tall task this week – Rutgers' offense is by no means a juggernaut, but it takes excellent care with the ball (only seven turnovers – tied for seventh in Division I).
Can Illinois bottle up Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai?
After averaging 147.3 rushing yards through four games, Monangai has found the going tougher, surpassing 100 yards only once in Rutgers' past five Big Ten games. Meanwhile, the Illini seem to be flipping a coin every week to decide whether or not to buckle down on the run. If last week's Illinois rush defense (which held Michigan State to 3.1 yards per carry) reports for duty at SHI Stadium on Saturday, the rest of the pieces are likely to fall into place for the Illini.