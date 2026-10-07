Illinois Football Lands Top JUCO Interior Offensive Lineman Harry Maileoi

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema made it a point of emphasis to heavily recruit the junior college ranks during the offseason. The Illini signed six JUCO prospects last season, and on Sunday they landed their first junior college prospect of this recruiting cycle in offensive lineman Harry Maileoi.

Harry Maileoi's background

Maileoi is the top junior college interior offensive lineman in the nation, per multiple scouting websites, and ultimately chose Illinois over California, Kansas State and Texas State.



He visited Champaign on Saturday for the Purdue game and committed to the program on Sunday.

A 6-foot-4, 350-pound sophomore at Mt. San Antonio College in California, Maileoi is the second Mounties offensive lineman to commit to Illinois in the past two seasons.



He also happens to be the second top-ranked JUCO interior offensive lineman to commit to Illinois in the past two years, as current Illini offensive lineman Maika Matelau was rated the No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman a year ago.

Harry Maileoi's scouting report

Maileoi is a big, physical presence who has played both left and right tackle at Mt. San Antonio College. He has led Mt. Saint Antonio to a 4-1 record and helped the offense average 38 points and 436 yards of total offense this season.

Despite playing tackle this year, Maileoi is projected to transition to guard next season. He isn't the fastest offensive lineman, but he displays a quick burst off the ball and has solid balance.



Based on this year's tape, Maileoi looks a little more comfortable in pass protection but still holds his own as a run blocker.

Does Maileoi have a shot to start right away?

Absolutely. Bielema isn't afraid to start JUCO players out of the gate, and Matelau is proof of that.



And with three seniors currently starting for Illinois on the O-line, Maileoi will have an opening to start for the Illini in 2027. And if he doesn't start next season, he could still feature in a variety of ways in the meantime and get a crack at a starting spot in 2028.

Illinois has a load of underclass offensive lineman on its roster – some of them highly rated coming out of high school – so Maileoi has his work cut out for him. But game experience counts for a lot, especially with Bielema, and most of the coach's recent JUCO signings have carved out contributing roles.

2027 recruiting class update

Illinois' 2027 recruiting class is slowly but surely coming together. Nine of its 17 commits are offensive players, and after Maileoi's commitment, the Illini now have four offensive lineman in the class.