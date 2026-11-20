Illinois football (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) saw its four-game win streak get snapped last week in Los Angeles against still-undefeated UCLA. The Illini return to Champaign for an outing with a typical Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) team . The Hawkeyes, who very much remain in the College Football Playoff hunt, are defensive-minded and just good enough offensively.

Previewing Illinois football at Iowa

Nov 14, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on late during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injury bug bit Illinois this past week. Quarterback Katin Houser, who had an astonishingly quick return from his broken hand back in October, broke his nose and underwent surgery. He is doubtful as of Wednesday’s availability report. Receiver Hudson Clement also suffered an injury and is now out for the season.

Meanwhile, Iowa is a bit banged up as well. Hawkeyes lead back Kamari Moulton is out for the year. Stud receiver Tony Diaz is questionable, as is defensive back Jacob Wallace.

Injuries aside, the key matchup to circle is Illinois’ offense vs. Iowa’s defense. The Hawkeyes have arguably a top-five defense in the country. The Illini, for their part, have an offense more volatile than a penny stock. And if Houser isn’t active, Illinois is really going to have to ride its rushing attack.

How to watch Illinois football vs. Iowa

Back in Champaign for Senior Day. pic.twitter.com/9lsrl7PaM0 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 16, 2026

Day and time: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

TV/Stream: Big Ten Network

Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 and WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)

Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)

Fighting Illini Mobile App

SiriusXM 179/233

SXM App

Odds and ends

lllinois vs. Iowa all time: 39-38-2

Streak: One win in a row for Iowa

Last meeting: Iowa won 15-13 in Iowa City on Nov. 18 of 2023

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Illinois vs. Iowa: by the numbers

Football weather in Champaign. pic.twitter.com/uvVhEkBzeP — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 19, 2026

The Illini may be down to No. 3 quarterback Carson Boyd (backup Michael Clayton II is out), which would suddenly put a lot of pressure on the run game. The trouble for Illinois is, Iowa allows just 83.6 rushing yards per game (sixth-best in the country).

And don’t even think about punching it in on the ground in the red zone, as the Hawkeyes have surrendered only two rushing scores all season. In the end, Illinois may be forced to turn to the air after all – unless offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has some tricks up his sleeve to take advantage of Boyd’s dangerous mobility.

Player to watch in Illinois vs. Iowa

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) moves the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (1) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Scott

Iowa has two losses all year. The common denominator: turnovers. The Hawkeyes lost the turnover margin by two against Ohio State and by three against Minnesota.

And guess who has yet to make a big play in 2026 (save for his game-ending overtime tackle at Michigan State)? Xavier Scott. It’s easy to forget that Scott entered the 2025 campaign as one of the best defensive backs in the country – a potential All-American.

Following his injury – which sidelined him for the remainder of that season – Scott hasn’t exactly been the same. But we’ve seen what he’s capable of. He had four interceptions in 2024 – including two in one game.

Illinois needs someone to step up on defense in this game, and Iowa’s quarterback Hank Brown may give Scott – or another Illini defensive back – an opportunity or two to do just that.