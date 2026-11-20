How to Watch: Illinois Football vs. Iowa in Week 12
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Illinois football (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) saw its four-game win streak get snapped last week in Los Angeles against still-undefeated UCLA. The Illini return to Champaign for an outing with a typical Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) team. The Hawkeyes, who very much remain in the College Football Playoff hunt, are defensive-minded and just good enough offensively.
Previewing Illinois football at Iowa
The injury bug bit Illinois this past week. Quarterback Katin Houser, who had an astonishingly quick return from his broken hand back in October, broke his nose and underwent surgery. He is doubtful as of Wednesday’s availability report. Receiver Hudson Clement also suffered an injury and is now out for the season.
Meanwhile, Iowa is a bit banged up as well. Hawkeyes lead back Kamari Moulton is out for the year. Stud receiver Tony Diaz is questionable, as is defensive back Jacob Wallace.
Injuries aside, the key matchup to circle is Illinois’ offense vs. Iowa’s defense. The Hawkeyes have arguably a top-five defense in the country. The Illini, for their part, have an offense more volatile than a penny stock. And if Houser isn’t active, Illinois is really going to have to ride its rushing attack.
How to watch Illinois football vs. Iowa
Day and time: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois
TV/Stream: Big Ten Network
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 and WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Fighting Illini Mobile App
SiriusXM 179/233
SXM App
Odds and ends
lllinois vs. Iowa all time: 39-38-2
Streak: One win in a row for Iowa
Last meeting: Iowa won 15-13 in Iowa City on Nov. 18 of 2023
Illinois vs. Iowa: by the numbers
The Illini may be down to No. 3 quarterback Carson Boyd (backup Michael Clayton II is out), which would suddenly put a lot of pressure on the run game. The trouble for Illinois is, Iowa allows just 83.6 rushing yards per game (sixth-best in the country).
And don’t even think about punching it in on the ground in the red zone, as the Hawkeyes have surrendered only two rushing scores all season. In the end, Illinois may be forced to turn to the air after all – unless offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has some tricks up his sleeve to take advantage of Boyd’s dangerous mobility.
Player to watch in Illinois vs. Iowa
Xavier Scott
Iowa has two losses all year. The common denominator: turnovers. The Hawkeyes lost the turnover margin by two against Ohio State and by three against Minnesota.
And guess who has yet to make a big play in 2026 (save for his game-ending overtime tackle at Michigan State)? Xavier Scott. It’s easy to forget that Scott entered the 2025 campaign as one of the best defensive backs in the country – a potential All-American.
Following his injury – which sidelined him for the remainder of that season – Scott hasn’t exactly been the same. But we’ve seen what he’s capable of. He had four interceptions in 2024 – including two in one game.
Illinois needs someone to step up on defense in this game, and Iowa’s quarterback Hank Brown may give Scott – or another Illini defensive back – an opportunity or two to do just that.
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf