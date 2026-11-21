Illinois (5-1) rode a record-breaking three-point barrage (Big Ten-best 23 made triples) past Eastern Illinois (1-6) in Champaign on Friday night. Just with the long-range jumpers alone, the Illini would’ve outscored the Panthers by double digits. And, all buckets included, it was a thorough thrashing (114-52). Here are three takeaways:

3 thoughts on Illinois basketball's blowout win over Eastern Illinois

Nov 20, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Stefan Vaaks (7) drives the ball against Eastern Illinois Panthers guard Jalen Calloway (4) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stefan Vaaks needed that

It had been a less than ideal start to Stefan Vaaks’ Illinois career – at least when it came to offense. He entered this game having canned just three of his last 24 attempts from deep. Vaaks was also averaging just 2.0 assists.

On Friday, though, he was hooping. Vaaks finished one assist shy of a triple-double, going for 20 points, 11 rebounds (breaking a career high he set at Duke) and nine assists. He also connected on four three-pointers.

Vaaks has suddenly transformed into a hard-nosed rebounder. His defense has been trending in the right direction. And, after finally seeing the ball go through the net, hopefully he can carry that shooting momentum through the end of November and into those early-December showdowns (UConn and a pair of Big Ten games).

Also, the passing cannot be overlooked. Those one-handed skip passes Vaaks continues to zip all over the floor aren’t just gorgeous. They’re also highly effective. Ideally, his facilitating also begins translating to bigger matchups.

Can Illinois save some threes for a high-major foe?

OK, the Illini have now broken the program record for made three-pointers in a game twice through six outings this year. On Friday, they shattered the Big Ten record. This Illinois team can shoot the cover off the ball… sometimes.

22 3-pointers!



That sets a Big Ten record for 3-pointers made in a game!



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/y4LdY3GOOX — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 21, 2026

In both of those games alone, the Illini made more triples than in their two high-major outings combined. Illinois went 10-for-34 (29.4 percent) at Texas Tech and 6-for-32 (18.8 percent) at Duke.

We get it: those are tougher defenses. At the same time, though, the Illini seemed to miss quite a few spectacular looks in both of those games. Obviously, they survived – and then some – against the Blue Devils. But not so much in Lubbock. It’ll be interesting to see how the efficiency numbers hold up from deep in Big Ten play – especially against the elite defenses.

Ethan Brown oozes confidence

Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ethan Brown (34) handles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams (5) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman guard Ethan Brown was on a heater on Friday. He started off a perfect 7-for-7 from deep and 9-for-9 from the field en route to 26 points. He added four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

But his non-scoring abilities are already well-established. At the same time, though, his bucket-getting ability – specifically his shooting – didn’t come out of nowhere. Brown entered this one with at least one made triple in each outing.

Brown’s shooting display vs. Eastern Illinois was something special, though. He hit a really deep one. Taking a no-dip three in a college game – even in a blowout – is bold. Brown confidently took one, and drained it. He continued to launch all night long without hesitation.

It was obvious – and magnified – on Friday night because he found a rhythm, but Brown’s confidence as a marksman is truly remarkable. He pulls without hesitation, and in any scenario (took six at Duke). Expect his jumper to pay dividends – and at the most opportune times – for the Illini throughout the year.