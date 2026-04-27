Meet the Nine Illinois Football Players Headed to the NFL

Bret Bielema has led Illinois football to at least nine wins and a bowl game victory each of the past two seasons – but that's not all. In his five seasons in Champaign, he has seen 15 Illini selected in the NFL Draft (and a handful more latch on with pro clubs as free agents).

So perhaps unsurprisingly, three Illinois players were selected in this past weekend's 2026 NFL Draft, and six more signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents. Quarterback Luke Altmyer was the most prominent of the undrafted Illini signees, and he may be most likely among them to stick in the NFL. But others will get their chances. Let's take a quick glance at the group:

Luke Altmyer

It may have come as a surprise to some that Altmyer wasn't drafted, but he was never going to be a shining light during the draft evaluation process, thanks to so-so-physical tools and below-average size for an NFL quarterback.



But Altmyer didn't have to wait too long to sign with an NFL team, as the Illini three-year starter signed with the Detroit Lions on Saturday night.

𝗟𝘂𝗸𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝘁𝗺𝘆𝗲𝗿 → 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗶𝘁 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

The next chapter begins in Motown.#ProIllini pic.twitter.com/mDu9jMs5Ua — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) April 26, 2026

Even though Altmyer doesn't necessarily possess all the traits NFL teams are looking for, you can't deny that he was clutch and a winner. Altmyer was 23-12 in 35 starts at Illinois and led the Illini on seven game-winning drives in the final minute/overtime – the most in the nation during his career.



He was the Music City Bowl MVP after throwing for 196 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing and one passing) and threw for 7,607 yards and 57 touchdowns as an Illini. His processing speed, decision-making and accuracy, as well as quality mobility at his position, could help him carve out a career in the league.

Gabe Jacas

Gabe Jacas was the first Illini to come off the board – one of three Illinois players drafted – when the New England Patriots took the edge rusher in the second round with the 55th overall pick.

Jacas was a four-year starter at Illinois and got better and better each year. Jacas racked up the second-most sacks in Illinois football history (27) and finished his career with 183 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, seven forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Here's more on his professional prospects.

J.C. Davis

Left tackle J.C. Davis, the second Illini selected in this draft, went to the New York Giants in the sixth round with the 192nd overall pick.

Davis has come a long way since beginning his college career at Contro Costa College. He moved on to New Mexico and eventually transferred to Illinois, starting 25 games in two seasons in Champaign – part of a streak of 49 consecutive starts to end his college career.



Davis has the ability to play both tackle positions and the third-highest-graded left tackle in college football, per Pro Football Focus.

Miles Scott

Miles Scott was the Illini's final draft choice after the Denver Broncos selected the safety in the seventh round with the 246th overall pick.

Scott is reunited with former Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant, who Denver drafted in the third round last year.

Scott began his college career at Illinois as a walk-on before eventually being put on scholarship. Scott was a three-year a starer for the Orange and Blue, finishing his career with 182 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, 18 pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Other Illini signed as undrafted NFL free agents

Hank Beatty (WR): Tennessee Titans

James Thompson Jr. (DL): San Francisco 49ers

Josh Gesky (OL): Green Bay Packers

Melvin Priestly (OL): Detroit Lions

Tanner Arkin (TE): New England Patriots