Illinois Football Signs Transfer Defensive Lineman – What It Means

Illinois football has thus far lost more than it has gained via the transfer portal, but finally the Illini are starting to land FBS-level talent in the portal. After the Illini signed defensive back Deuce Fillmore (Georgia State) and linebacker Robert Edmonson (Colorado State) on Friday, Washington State defensive lineman Connor Sullivan became the latest transfer to sign with Illinois on Sunday.

Connor Sullivan, Washington State defensive lineman

A native of Glenview, Illinois, Sullivan is back in his home state after playing in three games in 2025 at Washington State and then redshirting. Sullivan played 13 total snaps but didn't record any stats.

How does Connor Sullivan fit at Illinois?

Sullivan has four more years of eligibility remaining, but he hasn't played much football in the past two years. In fact, Sullivan missed his entire senior year at Loyola (Chicago) Academy because of an injury, meaning the last time he played a full season was three years ago when he was a junior in high school.

That's not ideal for the Illini, who will likely ease Sullivan into action over time. Even with Illinois losing five defensive linemen to the portal (including a pair of starters) and others to graduation, Sullivan shouldn't be expected to be ready to contribute much beyond special teams in 2026. Could he potentially move his way up the depth chart if he plays well in the spring and fall? Absolutely. But considering how little he has played the last two years, coach Bret Bielema and his staff figure to proceed cautiously with him.

Sullivan is a long-term investment for the Illini, who are padding a unit with very little depth but also adding a proven winner and someone who flourished in high school when he was on the field. Sullivan won three straight state titles at Loyola Academy and registered 54 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior.

At the end of the day, this seems like a good fit for both Illinois and Sullivan. James Kreutz (as well as graduating brother Josh Kreutz ) attended Loyola, so the fact that Sullivan has that high school connection with other Illini should make the transition to a new college a little easier.

If he can stay healthy, Sullivan could potentially develop into a rotational player or maybe even a starter over the next couple of years. Best of all, he has four years of eligibility remaining, so it's not as if Illinois needs him to make a major impact right away as a redshirt freshman.