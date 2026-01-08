Illinois Signs Colorado State Offensive Tackle Transfer Christian Martin – What It Means

Illinois' 2026 offseason offensive line rebuild continued in earnest when the program announced the signing of offensive tackle Christian Martin, a transfer from Colorado State, on Tuesday. The news came on the heels of Monday's signing of center Jake Renfro , a transfer from Wisconsin, as well as a couple of impact JUCO offensive lineman who came aboard during the early signing period last month.

Martin, a 6-foot-6, 300-pounder, had been a three-star recruit coming out of Destrehan (Louisiana) High School. He signed with Colorado State (over Mississippi State and Houston, among others), where he spent three years – including a 2025 season in which he started all 12 games for the Rams. Rated a three-star transfer by 247Sports, Martin arrives in Champaign with two more years of eligibility remaining.

Christian Martin scouting report

Martin has very good size, length and leverage to play on the edge of a Power 5 offensive line. His athleticism stands out, too: He excelled as a discus thrower and in basketball, as well as football, at Destrehan. Martin needs more technique development (especially as a run blocker), but he arrives at Illinois as a solid pass protector. (He allowed two sacks in 490 pass blocking snaps last season, according to PFF.) Martin has the frame, feet and overall athleticism to continue improving and perhaps thrive in the Big Ten.

How does Christian Martin fit at Illinois?

Illini coach Bret Bielema has made it abundantly clear – in both words and actions – that offensive line has been a top offseason priority for the program, and Martin – despite being ranked as just the No. 55 offensive tackle in the portal by 247Sports – became a big piece in that plan as soon as Colorado State coach Jay Norvell was fired in October.



"In the portal world, Christian was a guy I had my eye on early, early on," Bielema said in a Tuesday press conference. "The normal process for us is, when a coach is terminated during the season, our personnel staff takes their entire roster and evaluates them from A to Z. Within 48 hours, we have a list of guys that we think would be intriguing to us.

"Christian was the starting left tackle at Colorado State. Coach Norvell came through during the middle of the year. I invited him in – I didn't invite him in to ask about his linemen, but I invited him in because he's a buddy of mine and I love to see what head coaches see. I just happened to ask the question, 'Hey, if this guy Christian Martin got in the portal, would he be a guy we'd be interested in?' and of course he had nothing but great things to say about him."