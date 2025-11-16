Social Media Reacts to Illinois Football's Win Over Maryland
Illinois entered Saturday with another opportunity to take advantage of a friendly late-season schedule, and the Illini took advantage by grinding out a 24-6 win over Maryland at Gies Memorial Stadium. It wasn’t the offensive explosion some expected, but it was a disciplined, workmanlike performance that showcased a defense continuing to trend upward and an offense that made timely plays when they mattered most.
Maryland struck first, opening the game with an impressive, efficient drive that cut through the Illini defense and resulted in a field goal. It created some early concern, especially after Illinois followed with a quick three-and-out that included a questionable drop call on receiver Hudson Clement. With the game’s momentum hanging in the balance, the Illini defense delivered a huge response. A fourth-down stop flipped possession and gave a short field to quarterback Luke Altmyer, who cashed in. Altmyer led a confident drive capped by a perfectly thrown touch pass to Clement for Illinois’ first touchdown of the game.
Both offenses stalled for a stretch as the teams traded punts, but Maryland managed to piece together another solid drive that resulted in a second field goal. Up just 7-6 late in the second quarter, Illinois needed a spark on offense – and got one. The Illini put together their most complete drive of the half, leaning on running back Kaden Feagin’s physical running before he powered into the end zone to extend the lead to 14-6 heading into halftime.
That touchdown seemed to settle the Illini, because they came out of the break looking far more in sync. Altmyer connected once again with Clement early in the third quarter, this time on a rhythm throw into tight coverage that stretched the lead to 21-6. While the offense slowed again after the opening drive of the half, the Illinois defense took over from there.
Maryland threatened early in the fourth quarter with a long, sustained drive, but the Illini defense stiffened near the goal line in a moment that effectively ended any realistic comeback attempt. From that point forward, Illinois focused on ball control, bleeding the clock with the ground game and leaning on a defense that smothered Maryland throughout the second half.
The Illini walked away with their seventh win of the season and took care of business in a game they were expected to control, even if it unfolded in a more methodical fashion than anticipated. As always, social media had plenty to say about the proceedings.