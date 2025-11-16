Three Instant Observations From Illinois' 24-6 Win Over Maryland
The hardest part, it seems, is over: Illinois football is rebuilding its momentum as the schedule eases up and the regular season winds down, wearing down Maryland 24-6 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) didn't look especially sharp in this one, but some of that was owed to their attacking the Terrapins (4-6, 1-6) for much of the game like a blunt instrument. Not much finesse or trickery. Plenty of pads-cracking.
After Illinois' second win in a row, the program has recaptured some of its mojo and remains on pace to win at least nine games in back-to-back seasons – which would make program history. With that, here are three more big takeaways from Illinois' bullish win:
1. It keeps you running
The old-school road-grader offenses of the Big Ten no longer exist as they once did, but one of the things that still separates a good college football program from a great one is the ability to line up, control the line of scrimmage and pick up a tough yard or two when needed. But that ain't Illinois football.
Which is why the past two games have been so refreshing. After the Illini averaged 121.1 rushing yards through eight games, they cracked 200 against Rutgers and now Maryland – at least in part by simply sticking with it. Against Maryland, Illinois managed just 20 rushing yards in the first quarter as the Terps consistently stuffed everything up the middle and wrapped up on the edges. The Illini kept at it, getting quarterback Luke Altmyer more involved, and had 73 rushing yards by halftime. They wore down the Terps and banged out 151 second-half rushing yards behind the churning power of Ca'Lil Valentine and Kaden Feagin and an offensive line that finally got upfield traction to finish with a season-high 225. More of that, please.
2. The defense is fine ... for now
We've covered the struggles of Illinois' defense ad nauseum this season, with nothing much new to report – and that's the problem. Nothing seems to have changed. The Illini had a perfectly decent day against Maryland. A little pressure here and there. More third-down stops than usual. A quality performance against the run (XXXXX). But the Terps entered the game with one Big Ten win and a truckload of issues. For the Illinois D in this case, "decent" should be the bare minimum.
Trouble is, the Illini don't get to face Maryland every week. These last few weeks of the regular season are not just about picking off Big Ten lightweights but also building muscle memory for a bowl game. Whoever the opponent, they figure to have a fairly potent, dynamic offense. Illinois doesn't have the personnel to win those battles playing straight-up. Chances will need to be taken. Blitzes, stunts, disguised coverages and pressure packages will be required. But there's no switch that can be flipped, no Matrix-like download that provides instant mastery of those schemes.
The Illini need to make a pivotal decision about their defense: Get the reps and learn from the mistakes now to give yourself a chance on the day. Or take no risks, stay vanilla and bleed out slowly against a bowl-quality offense in late December.
3. Where is Hank Beatty?
One of the stars of the show in the early season has become something of a character actor in recent weeks. For Hank Beatty, the competition got stiffer and coaches got wiser. Odds were always against him keeping up his torrid initial pace. But he seems to have been downsized, or perhaps gotten lost in the shuffle, lately – and if you're Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., that has to change.
Beatty had a team-high five receptions against Maryland, but just 28 yards – and no touches as a runner. In Illinois' previous game, against Rutgers, he scored a touchdown but finished with just four receptions for 40 yards (and two carries for 16 rushing yards). Lunney has obviously tilted toward the run in recent weeks, but some of the creativity that got Beatty a handful of open-field and misdirection opportunities in every early-season game seems to have evaporated. The Illini had better dust off Heisman Hank down the stretch – they're going to need him.