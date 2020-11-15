SI.com
POST-GAME VIDEO - Illinois 23, Rutgers 20: Illini Head Coach Lovie Smith

Matthew Stevens

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 23-20 win at Rutgers Saturday.

Illinois senior kicker James McCourt sent a game-winning kick through the uprights with three seconds remaining propelling the Illini to its first win of the 2020 football season. McCourt’s kick allowed Illinois to escape with a 23-20 victory over Rutgers Saturday ending a six-game losing streak and a 371-day gap between wins for the Illini program.

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Lovie Smith, left, shakes hands with Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano after their game at SHI Stadium.Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

This was Illini’s first win since a 37-34 come-from-behind win at Michigan State on Nov. 9, 2019.

The win represents the sixth win under Lovie Smith by eight points or less. Similarly to how McCourt’s game-winning kick over Wisconsin last year on Homecoming weekend, Smith said he’s hoping this victory turns around what had been a forgettable start to the 2020 season.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve felt a win,” Lovie Smith said. “When you talk to the team and you can call on that kind of experience, it helps. We were down by 10 on the road today and a lot of things were going against us. These guys just kept fighting and refused to lose.”

Illinois is scheduled to take to the road again next weekend to play a Nebraska team that got off the 2020 losing skid Saturday with a home win over Penn State. 

