Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Tight End Tanner Arkin
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior tight end Tanner Arkin. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Tanner Arkin | Tight End | Senior | No. 85
Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado
High School: Fossil Ridge
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
Scouting report
Illinois may have favored the passing game last season on offense, but throughout coach Bret Bielema’s long coaching career, he has found his niche as a ground-and-pound guy. Naturally, that approach requires the right kind of personnel, and in tight end Tanner Arkin – a steamrolling machine – Bielema has at least one key contributor.
Although Arkin is a useful possession receiver and safety valve (he is a solid route runner and has strong hands), he thrives in blocking situations. The kind of player who never needs to be taken off the field, Arkin has the blend of skills to provide something positive in every situation. He can help set the edge, clear space as a lead blocker, serve as an extra blocker in pass protection and slip off a block as an extra outlet when a play breaks down. Arkin’s versatility allows Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. to thicken his playbook and avoid predictability.
Experience
After spending a pair of seasons at Colorado State (the first of which was a redshirt year), Arkin transferred to Illinois for the 2023 season and played in all 12 games, earning the start in three. He had just one reception that year (a one-yard touchdown), but he made an impact as a pass and run blocker.
In 2024, Arkin played in all 13 games, continuing to level defenders in running actions, while lending a helping hand to quarterback Luke Altmyer in a number of ways. Arkin made a notable jump as a pass catcher last season, pulling in 16 receptions for 111 yards and three scores, along with an unforgettable 36-yard rush on a fake punt against Michigan.
Year
Team
Games
Receptions
Yards
TDs
2024
Illinois
13
16
111
3
2023
Illinois
12
1
1
1
2022
Colorado State
12
14
116
0
2021
Colorado State
3
1
9
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
“He’s about as tough a kid as I’ve ever been around. He’s awesome to be around. You can coach that kid as hard as you want and he says, ‘Yes, sir.’ ... He’s never going to complain, never going to tap out,” Illini tight end coach Robby Discher said during fall practice.
2025 outlook
Arkin, recently named one of Illinois' six team captains, is the team's top tight end option going into 2025. He will get very little work as a downfield target, but he will be a key piece of the Illini's short passing game and even more important on early (rushing) downs. He figures to see a heavy dosage of snaps, given his flexibility and wide skill set.
Arkin won't put up eye-catching receiving numbers, but expect him to take another small step forward as a pass catcher as Altmyer’s most experienced target. But his value as a pass protector and especially in the ground game alongside five returning offensive linemen could make Illinois one of the best blocking groups in the Big Ten.