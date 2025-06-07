Luke Altmyer Rejected SEC Return to Chase History With Illinois Football
In today’s college football era, loyalty is rare. Players aren’t shy about switching uniforms, chasing playing time or cashing in on lucrative NIL deals. Just look at the situation in Tennessee, where quarterback Nico Iamaleava reportedly left Knoxville after a dispute over NIL compensation. His departure left a vacancy in the SEC spotlight – one that could have easily lured another high-profile quarterback.
That was the exact position in which Illinois’ Luke Altmyer found himself. A Mississippi native and former Ole Miss player, Altmyer had the opportunity to return to the south and play in the conference he grew up idolizing. He spoke candidly about that temptation in a recent interview with On3.
“Being from Mississippi and in SEC country, that’s very, very attractive – to be able to play in that conference, play in front of people that I know and in stadiums that I’ve been in before and grew up watching and loving," Altmyer told On3's Pete Nakos. "It was certainly an attraction and a real thing.”
But in the end, Altmyer chose loyalty. He turned down a return to the SEC and instead opted for a return to Champaign and a final ride with the Illini. It’s a huge relief for coach Bret Bielema, whose program is coming off a 10-win season and returns a roster built to contend in 2025. Altmyer's return provides critical continuity – a factor that, ironically, heavily influenced his decision to stay in the first place.
“It was a difficult decision, but I know what’s important," Altmyer said. "I know what is being created here, and the trust, unity and the connection that I have amongst my teammates, this community and my coaches. The success is waiting for me here. It’d be foolish to pick up and start over and take a risk when I have a lot of trust that’s been earned and built.”
The trust has paid dividends on the field. Altmyer finished his junior season with 2,717 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions – a breakout campaign that put him on the national map. FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt projects Altmyer as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks entering 2025, and the Illini are expected to be ranked in the preseason AP poll.