One Key Ohio State Weakness That Illinois Can Exploit in Week 4

The strategy for any coach who knows his team is walking into a matchup against an opponent with superior talent: take risks. That's what Bret Bielema and Illinois football will be up against when they face Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus (11 a.m. CT, FOX).

Bret Bielema’s wheelhouse has always been minimizing mistakes and keeping his club on task. The mindset has always seemed to be to be the sharper, more opportunistic team, and even if an opponent is “better” by conventional standards, Illinois will find a way.

Why Illinois needs to take risks at Ohio State on Saturday

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before a game with the Duke Blue Devils at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That hasn’t been the case of late. The Illini lost the discipline battle vs. Duke in Week 2 and fell at home . Even tracing back to last year, Illinois, with its most talent- and experience-laden roster in years, fell by 18 points against Ohio State in a performance marred by unforced errors.

The Illini outgained the Buckeyes 295 to 272 and converted three fourth-down attempts in that game, yet it was never competitive. Why? Three turnovers from Illinois to Ohio State’s zero. Simple miscues flipped the contest on its head.

In 2026, the Illini have less talent. And the Buckeyes? Maybe more than a year ago. The only solution: scheme up a win. And that task falls squarely on the shoulders of offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck (of course, both with the help of Bielema). Lunney has proven over time that he can hold up his end of the bargain. Can Hauck?

How Illinois can attack Ohio State’s primary offensive vulnerability

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) gets sacked by Kent State Golden Flashes defensive lineman Aiden Burgess (52) on a fourth down in the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State’s lone weakness through three games: protecting quarterback Julian Sayin. In 2025, the Buckeyes surrendered six total sacks through 12 regular-season games. In three outings thus far in 2026 – two of which were glorified scrimmages – Ohio State has yielded five sacks.

Despite returning four of five starters from its 2025 offensive line (right tackle Philip Daniels was sidelined in Week 3 vs. Kent State), the Buckeyes have seemingly regressed in terms of preventing negative plays. (They have also given up 16 total tackles for loss.)

Guess who specializes in creating negative plays? Hauck. As the head coach at Montana last year, Hauck saw his defense register 32 sacks and 77 tackles for loss. Through three outings this year, the Illini have generated three sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

Those numbers may not leap off the page, but the Illini pass rush has created solid pressure (12 quarterback hurries), particularly when compared to last year's model. If Illinois could simply wrap up and finish plays behind the line of scrimmage, its pass rush could become the most lethal part of the defensive attack.

Sep 19, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern Illinois Salukis quarterback DJ Williams (1) tries to elude the tackle of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tanner Heckel (16) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there’s this: has Hauck really gone deep into his bag just yet? The whole point of the 3-3-5 scheme is its unpredictability . The Illini have versatile, extremely athletic players throughout the defense – the linemen are almost jumbo-sized linebackers – and Hauck has a proven track record of pushing the right buttons to get results.

But Hauck has played it relatively close to the vest with Illinois to this point – and that stands to reason. Creativity and the element of surprise are important elements in the scheme, so holding back a bit in non-conference play makes perfect sense. Will we see more exotic blitzing packages and stunts from the Illini against the Buckeyes? No time like the present.

Game 4️⃣ on the road. pic.twitter.com/lggsUB7X6R — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 21, 2026

Illinois will need to pull every trick out of its sleeves to make a run at OSU. It may only be the Big Ten opener, but Saturday can set the tone for the remainder of 2026. It’s going to be tough for the Illini to win in Columbus, but if they don’t at least compete, the season could spiral out of control. Expect Hauck, an experienced coach, to rise to the moment and give his squad a shot this Saturday.