Former Illini Pat Bryant Plays Well in Second Straight NFL Preseason Game
At the beginning of the month, we wrote about how receiver Pat Bryant could be the Denver Broncos' No. 2 receiver behind Courtland Sutton after showing flashes of excellence in training camp. And through two NFL preseason games, things are trending in that direction for the former Illinois wide receiver.
Bryant didn't play much in the Broncos' preseason opener last week against the San Francisco 49ers, but he still managed to catch two passes for 21 yards, and in his second NFL preseason game on Saturday, he finished with a game-high four catches for 70 yards.
Obviously it's only the preseason, so it's hard to make heads or tails out of what will transfer over to the regular season, but Bryant is definitively angling in the right direction. He could get a lot more snaps with the starters in Denver's final preseason game next week.
The Broncos took Bryant in the third round of last April's NFL Draft, which most experts thought was a reach. But so far, the decision sure looks like the right one for coach Sean Payton and Denver's front office.
More Illini alums showing out in the NFL preseason
And Bryant wasn't the only former Illinois football player to see the field Saturday in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Former Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito was the last of the New York Giants' four quarterbacks to play Saturday, completing 3 of 4 pass attempts for 52 yards. DeVito played in the Giants' final offensive series against the Jets, ending his night with a pick in the end zone.
DeVito's interception is probably what people will remember most about his performance, but this throw he made on second-and-10 was a beauty that shouldn't be forgotten:
With Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston all ahead of DeVito on the depth chart, his days as a Giant are probably numbered. But he likely has value to another NFL team – maybe even asa backup. No, not a third-stringer, but a No. 2. DeVito's resume speaks for itself, and he belongs on an NFL roster.
Other former Illini who played Saturday were Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin, Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown and New York Jets safety Tony Adams. Brown finished with a pair of tackles, Adams recorded one tackle, and McLaughlin connected on a 42-yard field goal and made both his extra-point attempts. McLaughlin is a perfect 4-for-4 on field goal tries this preseason and 3-for-3 on point-afters.