POSTGAME VIDEO: Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini OL Kendrick Green

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois junior offensive lineman Kendrick Green spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday.

Green had to play center Saturday in place of Doug Kramer, who was inactive due to contact tracing following Brandon Peters' COVID-19 positive test.

Among the topics were the COVID-19 outbreak that caused a dozen players to be held out of the game against Purdue (including Peters), the performance of the fourth-string sophomore quarterback Coran Taylor and the overall disappointment of a 0-2 start to this 2020 season.