SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

POSTGAME VIDEO: Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini OL Kendrick Green

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois junior offensive lineman Kendrick Green spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday.

Green had to play center Saturday in place of Doug Kramer, who was inactive due to contact tracing following Brandon Peters' COVID-19 positive test. 

Among the topics were the COVID-19 outbreak that caused a dozen players to be held out of the game against Purdue (including Peters), the performance of the fourth-string sophomore quarterback Coran Taylor and the overall disappointment of a 0-2 start to this 2020 season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ILLINI LIVE BLOG: FINAL - Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini Fall to 0-2

Feel free to log in and join the in-game discussion as for the Illini Gameday Live Blog as Illinois hosts Purdue for a 11 a.m. kickoff.

Matthew Stevens

POSTGAME VIDEO: Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini Coach Lovie Smith

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

BEATEN & BOILED AGAIN: Purdue Takes Care of Shorthanded Illinois 31-24

Purdue defeats a short-handed and overmatched Illinois squad 31-24 to send the Illini to 0-2 in the 2020 season.

Matthew Stevens

POSTGAME VIDEO: Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini LB Jake Hansen

Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

‘We just have to be better’: Illini Pass Defense Still Has Perplexing Problems

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith still confused and frustrated by a second week of blown coverages in his secondary during loss to Purdue.

Matthew Stevens

POSTGAME VIDEO: Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini QB Coran Taylor

Illinois quarterback Coran Taylor spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

Illini QB Brandon Peters Ruled Out Saturday After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters was announced as inactive Saturday morning shortly before the Illini's home opener against Purdue Saturday due to a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday.

Matthew Stevens

Illini to Play at Duke in 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Illinois will make its first trip to Duke in 15 years in the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm - Week 1 Review/Week 2 Preview

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm spoke to local and statewide media in his weekly media conference on Oct. 26.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois OC Rod Smith - Week 1 Review/Week 2 Preview - vs. Purdue

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith spoke to local and statewide media in his weekly media conference on Oct. 26.

Matthew Stevens