Seth Coleman Re-Signs With Seattle Seahawks: What Are His NFL Prospects?

After being waived by the Seahawks earlier this week, former Illini Coleman was brought back by the team

Jason Langendorf

Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini outside linebacker Seth Coleman speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini outside linebacker Seth Coleman speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Seth Coleman's period in the professional football wilderness didn't last long.

Coleman, the former Illinois outside linebacker who was waived by the NFL's Seattle Seahawks earlier this week, was re-signed by the team on Thursday ahead of its first preseason game later tonight.

After going undrafted in April, Coleman signed with Seattle in May and was immediately slotted as a defensive end in the team's 4-3 defensive scheme. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Coleman may need to bulk up over time in order to better hold up against the run at his new position in the NFL, but it's a good sign that the Seahawks – who already have one of the league's more potent pass rushes – seem to believe enough in his current pass-rushing capabilities to bring Coleman back into the fold.

Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman breaks up a pass intended for Penn State running back Kaytron Allen
Sep 16, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) cannot make a catch near the end zone against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Seth Coleman (49) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Seth Coleman at Illinois

After appearing in only three games in 2019, Coleman was able to redshirt his first season in Champaign – and then received an extra year due to the pandemic. He then played in all eight games, starting in four, in his first "full" season in 2020 (again, cut somewhat short by COVID).

Coleman grew as a player throughout his college career in Champaign, developing from an upfield penetrator into a more dynamic and productive all-around force by the end of 2024 – his final season.

Year

Games

Solo

Assists

Total tackles

TFL-Yards

Sacks-Yards

INTs

Passes defended

Forced fumbles

Fumble recs.

2020

8

7

6

13

3.5-8

0

0

0

0

0

2021

10

13

9

22

3-14

2-12

0

2

1

1

2022

12

24

21

25

5-26

4.5-25

0

6

0

0

2023

12

37

13

50

9-53

6-43

0

4

0

0

2024

11

25

28

53

7-22

3-13

0

3

1

1

Seth Coleman in the NFL

Every undrafted free agent faces an uphill climb to build an NFL career, but Coleman has the advantage of having been developed at Illinois (a sneaky-good factory for building solid pros) and possessing the edge burst and athleticism the Seahawks covet from his position. Especially on Thursday (and in any subsequent early-preseason games), Coleman will likely be tested with reps as a situational pass rusher. If he can turn that into a longer audition and begin to prove himself in the regular season as a run stopper and in basic zone-drop coverage scenarios, Coleman will have a chance to build a lasting NFL career.

Seattle hosts Las Vegas at Lumen Field at 9 p.m. CT in both teams' 2025 NFL preseason opener. Fans can watch Raiders-Seahawks – and likely catch Coleman in action – on the NFL Network broadcast.

Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

