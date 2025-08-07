Seth Coleman Re-Signs With Seattle Seahawks: What Are His NFL Prospects?
Seth Coleman's period in the professional football wilderness didn't last long.
Coleman, the former Illinois outside linebacker who was waived by the NFL's Seattle Seahawks earlier this week, was re-signed by the team on Thursday ahead of its first preseason game later tonight.
After going undrafted in April, Coleman signed with Seattle in May and was immediately slotted as a defensive end in the team's 4-3 defensive scheme. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Coleman may need to bulk up over time in order to better hold up against the run at his new position in the NFL, but it's a good sign that the Seahawks – who already have one of the league's more potent pass rushes – seem to believe enough in his current pass-rushing capabilities to bring Coleman back into the fold.
Seth Coleman at Illinois
After appearing in only three games in 2019, Coleman was able to redshirt his first season in Champaign – and then received an extra year due to the pandemic. He then played in all eight games, starting in four, in his first "full" season in 2020 (again, cut somewhat short by COVID).
Coleman grew as a player throughout his college career in Champaign, developing from an upfield penetrator into a more dynamic and productive all-around force by the end of 2024 – his final season.
Year
Games
Solo
Assists
Total tackles
TFL-Yards
Sacks-Yards
INTs
Passes defended
Forced fumbles
Fumble recs.
2020
8
7
6
13
3.5-8
0
0
0
0
0
2021
10
13
9
22
3-14
2-12
0
2
1
1
2022
12
24
21
25
5-26
4.5-25
0
6
0
0
2023
12
37
13
50
9-53
6-43
0
4
0
0
2024
11
25
28
53
7-22
3-13
0
3
1
1
Seth Coleman in the NFL
Every undrafted free agent faces an uphill climb to build an NFL career, but Coleman has the advantage of having been developed at Illinois (a sneaky-good factory for building solid pros) and possessing the edge burst and athleticism the Seahawks covet from his position. Especially on Thursday (and in any subsequent early-preseason games), Coleman will likely be tested with reps as a situational pass rusher. If he can turn that into a longer audition and begin to prove himself in the regular season as a run stopper and in basic zone-drop coverage scenarios, Coleman will have a chance to build a lasting NFL career.
Seattle hosts Las Vegas at Lumen Field at 9 p.m. CT in both teams' 2025 NFL preseason opener. Fans can watch Raiders-Seahawks – and likely catch Coleman in action – on the NFL Network broadcast.