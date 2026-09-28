Social Media Reacts to Illinois and Bobby Hauck Parting Ways After Four Games
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On Sunday, Illinois parted ways with defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck. It was reportedly a decision agreed on by both parties. Hauck, who requested an early meeting with Illini head coach Bret Bielema on Sunday, may have even kickstarted the process himself.
Regardless of the specific sequence of events, Hauck is out as defensive coordinator in Champaign. And given the Illini’s defensive output through four games – including Saturday’s unsavory showing in Columbus – it’s safe to say the Illinois faithful aren’t exactly heartbroken.
Illinois opens a new chapter for its defense, then quickly turns the page
Mistakes were inarguably made: Hauck's sometimes-baffling play-calling was compounded by a number of failures at the most basic level (including a play against OSU in which Illinois' defense had only nine players on the field).
Still, cutting ties with a coordinator after just four games is, if not unprecedented, extremely rare at this level. Hauck's performance in the booth shouldn’t take attention away from the elephant in the room: The Illini have made a gigantic change after just four games.
Whether or not it was truly a joint decision between Hauck and Bielema isn't certain, but at this point, what’s done is done. Illinois is already on the clock for Saturday's home game against Purdue (3:15 p.m. CT, BTN), which features an at-times explosive offense and a quarterback in Ryan Browne who has given it fits. The Illini can’t afford to live in the past.
Not so for Illini Nation, which was out in force on social media after the Hauck announcement Sunday. Here’s how Illinois fans reacted:
Social media buzzes over Illinois-Bobby Hauck split
Official statements from Bret Bielema and Bobby Hauck
This defense doesn't go up to 11
Tim Beckman got three years – Hauck got four games
Alright, let's calm down now
Montana (top five in FCS poll) hasn't missed a beat without Hauck
Did Hauck even unpack his suitcase?
Will Hauck's exit save the season – or just lead to different defensive problems?
Four games and one Big Ten outing certainly wasn't a large sample size
An interesting eight months, to say the least
The Illini-Hauck marriage may have been destined for divorce from the start
Illinois on SI quick take
It’s understandable that Illinois fans, who are tired of watching a poor defense hold back a high-level offense, aren’t upset with Hauck's exit from the program. It’s also natural to be optimistic in the midst of change – especially when the only direction to go is seemingly up. But isn’t this an eerily similar response to when former defensive coordinator Aaron Henry moved to Notre Dame this offseason?
Finally, the Illini will have a defense to pair with their well-oiled machine of an offense – or so Illinois fans thought. But the glass-half-empty outlook suggests that the chaotic state of the Illini defense may only worsen without Hauck, who implemented his 3-3-5 system after arriving in Champaign.
There is also a glass-half-full outlook. And that one projects drastic defensive improvement that, along with the firing-on-all-cylinders offense, pushes the Illini to eight or nine regular-season wins.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf