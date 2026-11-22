For about three quarters Saturday afternoon, Illinois football appeared ready to pull off another upset of a ranked Big Ten opponent. Unfortunately for the Illini, football games are four quarters long, and someone apparently forgot to tell Barry Lunney Jr. and the offense as Illinois fell to No. 15 Iowa 34-17 at Gies Memorial Stadium.

Final: No. 13 Iowa 34, Illinois 17 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 21, 2026

The Illini dropped to 6-5 on the season after another frustrating second-half performance, but they actually looked quite impressive on offense in the first half – particularly considering they were facing the nation's top-ranked scoring defense.

Quarterback Katin Houser, playing despite a broken nose he suffered against UCLA, connected with Brayden Trimble on a spectacular 75-yard touchdown. Later, Houser found tight end Davin Stoffel for an 11-yard score just before halftime, sending the teams into the locker room tied at 17.



At that point, Illinois had every reason to believe it could win.

It's a Big Ten battle in Champaign. pic.twitter.com/BaTpwho1Wl — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 21, 2026

Then the second half started.



The Illini offense completely disappeared, failing to score a single point over the final 30 minutes. Iowa wasn't exactly lighting up the scoreboard, either, but the Hawkeyes managed to take a 20-17 lead in the third quarter.

Still, Illinois had an opportunity to steal the game late. With the score still 20-17 in the fourth quarter, Iowa marched down the field on a methodical 19-play, 91-yard drive that consumed more than 10 minutes of game clock.

The Hawkeyes eventually faced third-and-goal, where quarterback Hank Brown attempted a draw and was stuffed by the Illinois defense.



Fourth-and-goal. Season-defining stop potentially on the line.



Iowa's response? Run the exact same quarterback draw.

And somehow, it worked.



Brown punched it into the end zone, extending Iowa's lead to 27-17 and leaving the Illini with little margin for error.

Illinois turned the ball over on downs on the next drive, effectively ending any realistic comeback hopes. A late interception returned for a touchdown only added insult to injury.

The loss was particularly disappointing considering how well Illinois competed against a legitimate College Football Playoff contender for much of the afternoon. But competing for three quarters doesn't earn victories in the Big Ten.

For Illini coach Bret Bielema and company, Saturday served as another painful reminder that Illinois still struggles to finish games against quality opponents. The Illini are bowl-eligible, but after another missed opportunity, the backlash on social media was swift.

A beautiful day for some Illinois football

Days like today: is why college football is unbeaten



70 degrees in Champaign



Big Ten football with #illini and Iowa



Where would you rather be? pic.twitter.com/YP73qM564D — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) November 21, 2026

Rough showing from the students

The Illinois student section is an embarrassment — Sam Olbur (@SamOlbur) November 21, 2026

Notable number of Iowa fans in both Illinois student sections. Tip in ~5. #Illini #B1G pic.twitter.com/TNpI1dlfH1 — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 21, 2026

Pretty good crowd at #illini vs Iowa game.



Student section isn’t full but I believe many went home for Thanksgiving break pic.twitter.com/Drwr1ZRNFT — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) November 21, 2026

Illinois students decided not to show up for #Illini vs. Iowa.



Bret Bielema's program deserves better support from the student body. — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) November 21, 2026

B1G PLAY

I have no idea how Zach Lutmer didn't get Brayden Trimble there. If this plays stands-- that's a 75-yard touchdown by Illinois to even thing back to 10. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 21, 2026

Brayden Trimble = YAC Threat pic.twitter.com/qZWJ6a5xhQ — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 21, 2026

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The longest offensive play for Illinois in the 80-game series vs. Iowa.



Houser to Trimble breaks the record, a 67-yard pass from Tom O’Connell to Rex Smith on Nov. 8, 1952. https://t.co/YaQnsysDVW — Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) November 21, 2026

This is ELITE yards after catch by Trimble https://t.co/KGdmXqKF6c — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) November 21, 2026

Tie game going into half

This might be the most impressive TE touchdown I’ve ever seen by an #Illini https://t.co/ILotQ67ELU — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) November 21, 2026

All tied up at 17 at the half in Champaign after a clutch two-minute drill by Katin Houser capped by an 11-yard screen pass TD to Davin Stoffel with 7 seconds left.



Between that late drive and Brayden Trimble's 75-yard catch-and-run score, the #Illini passing attack is keeping… pic.twitter.com/oF89ipI2gQ — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) November 21, 2026

Touchdown #Illini, it's Davin Stoffel extending for the endzone.



Some more drama at the goal line at the hands of a tight end in this game, but it looks like Stoffel crossed the plane before hitting the ground and losing the ball.



Should be 17-17 entering halftime shortly. — Zeno ‘Jeno’ Jo (@jenozenojeno) November 21, 2026

Iowa with a huge fourth-down conversion

The most obvious draw situation again and Illinois defense can’t tackle. Brutal man. https://t.co/S8lfbgsT54 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 21, 2026

That was a vibes killer. Illinois needed that stop, big time.



Iowa leads 27-17 after Hank Brown TD. #Illini — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) November 21, 2026

A 10:05 Iowa drive ends in a TD run by QB Hank Brown. #Illini — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) November 21, 2026

Everyone but the #illini defense know they were running another QB draw. — NottheSameoldbears (@CetSteadman) November 21, 2026

Is there a chance?

HE MISSED IT! IOWA KICKER MISSED IT! #Illini — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) November 21, 2026

At least we got nuggets…#Illini — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) November 21, 2026

Some questionable calls

The amount if holding Iowa is getting away with pretty ridiculous #illini need to come up with some stops. The lack of appropriate flags doesn't help. — Ryan-bleed orange and blue pod (@Bleed_OandB_pod) November 21, 2026

And that will do it

The Katin Houser interception that is coming will make me leave early and I never leave early #illini — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) November 21, 2026

Touchdown Iowa, pick six by Jaylen Watson, and that'll most likely be ballgame#Illini #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ymqMFCvIlI — Carter Lowe (@carterl0we) November 21, 2026

Dominated on the ground

#illini will lose to Iowa.



Hawkeyes out rush Illinois, 256-28



That’s the game pic.twitter.com/YubugnjzPK — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) November 21, 2026

Staring 6-6 in the face