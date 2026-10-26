Social Media Reacts to Illinois Football's Upset Win Over Oregon

Just when it looked like Illinois football's season was headed down the tubes, the Illini delivered their biggest surprise of the year. Behind true freshman quarterback Michael Clayton II, Illinois (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) pulled off a stunning 21-10 upset over Oregon on Saturday at Gies Memorial Stadium, scoring 21 unanswered points to secure one of the biggest victories of the Bret Bielema era.

And the Illini did it with a freshman quarterback making his first career start.

After replacing an injured Katin Houser against Michigan State, Clayton was handed the keys to Illinois' offense against one of college football's premier programs. A true freshman, he completed 11 of 18 passes for just 84 yards, but he threw two touchdowns and made the plays that mattered.



It wasn't always pretty, though.

Illinois came out looking completely overmatched on offense, managing just 43 yards before its final possession of the first half. Oregon jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and the Illini appeared headed toward another disappointing performance against a top-tier opponent.



Then Aidan Laughery happened.

A speedy senior running back, Laughery exploded for a 75-yard touchdown run late in the first half, completely changing the momentum of the game. Laughery finished with 123 rushing yards on 13 carries and provided the spark Illinois desperately needed.

From there, the Illini took control. Clayton led a 70-yard touchdown drive to open the second half, connecting with Christian Abney for a nine-yard touchdown to give Illinois a 14-10 lead.



But the biggest play came late in the fourth quarter.

Collin Dixon adds to the Illini lead 🤩@IlliniFootball extends the advantage with another touchdown!



Watch on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/Yjy0ROLIgq — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) October 24, 2026

With Illinois clinging to a four-point advantage, Clayton connected with Collin Dixon on a ridiculous 23-yard touchdown reception. The pass was tipped by an Oregon defender, but Dixon somehow managed to secure the football while diving toward the turf in the end zone, effectively sealing the upset.

Perhaps the biggest surprise, however, was the Illinois defense. After getting torched repeatedly throughout the season, particularly against Michigan State, the Illini D finally delivered when it counted, shutting out Oregon in the second half.

For Bielema, who has faced plenty of criticism for his inability to beat college football's premier programs, Saturday represented a much-needed breakthrough.

Just a few weeks ago, Illinois looked destined for a disappointing season. Now, with consecutive victries over Michigan State and Oregon, the Illini suddenly have momentum. And perhaps most importantly, they might have found their quarterback of the future.

As expected, social media had plenty to say about the Illini's stunning upset.

The 'O' stands for 'out of sorts'

A fantastic way to derail your momentum and kill the drive... pic.twitter.com/93UWJjINWL — Nate Bishop (@NateBish) October 24, 2026

Illinois has eliminated Oregon from CFP at large contention! https://t.co/wTlneyLpnG — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 24, 2026

Illinois snaps an Oregon streak of 61 straight games scoring more than 10 Points in a game today. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 25, 2026

Illinois dominates the line of scrimmage

Game ball to the #Illini offensive line. Easily its best game of the season. https://t.co/TGJxVDKdmP — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) October 24, 2026

Collin Dixon, superstar

Hand eye coordination at level 10000#Illini https://t.co/8qgZfO8nvL — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) October 24, 2026

Kids these days ...

Regarding today's Illini game, I was:



1) Disappointed to see such a lackluster turnout by students on a beautiful day with a big-name opponent in town



2) Baffled why so many of the students who did show up seemed to then leave at halftime with Illinois trailing only 10-7 — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) October 25, 2026

Having a ball

#Illini LB James Kreutz really hit the Ben Johnson stanky leg celebration not once but twice after a TFL in the win against Oregon 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EgOuDy2QbH — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) October 24, 2026

A football school?

Over the last three seasons, Illinois has victories over Oregon, Michigan, USC, Tennessee, and South Carolina. — Bob Zuppke (@BobZuppke) October 25, 2026

Having fun

The Illinois Fighting #illini, man… Champaign bottles poppin pic.twitter.com/TbL04Fxgit — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) October 24, 2026

It’s a good day to be an #Illini! 🔶🔷 https://t.co/o3zzgCtQvz — Erika Harold (@ErikaHarold) October 24, 2026

Surprise, surprise, surprise!

An upset I didn't see comin'!!! WAY TO GO #Illini

🧡🧡💙💙💙💙🧡🧡 https://t.co/Hss7bE4FtB — Crystal Mendoza💃 (@Pea420Mendoza) October 25, 2026

Illinois just stunned Oregon 21-10, scoring the last 21 points after the Ducks jumped out to a 10-0 lead. 🏈



Up 10 early and coasting? That's me at hour 2 thinking I'm leaving on time. Hour 10 always scores 21 unanswered. 😅#Illini #ShiftLife



Did you see this upset coming? 👇 — Tierro | Shift Life 🚨 (@iamtierro) October 24, 2026

Nice win for Illinois! #illini — John Clark (@jpc198) October 25, 2026

Different viewpoints

Oregon and Illinois have the same record. #Illini pic.twitter.com/XgGPehFVqq — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) October 24, 2026

An amazing day all around

Beautiful sky after the #Illini victory tonight pic.twitter.com/wiGsm692Tx — Jeff Frame (@VORTEXJeff) October 25, 2026

Just two more wins to go bowling

A bowl game is very much back on the table 🔶🔷 #illini — Danielle Potter (@mellowyelli) October 24, 2026

A Bielema masterclass

Massive credit to Bielema and staff. I even doubted that the whole season was lost at times.



Huge win. #Illini — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) October 24, 2026

One of Bielema's best W's ever#Illini dump #Ducks



Dominant second half



Who would ever guess the defense led the way? pic.twitter.com/gdUJ78hoYz — Andy Banker (@andybankertv) October 24, 2026

Playoffs? We're talking about playoffs?

Illini are 2-0 in the ABH (After Bobby Hauck) era. That makes us one of the 6 remaining undefeated teams and a near lock for a top CFP slot. #Illini — Big Robovich (@roblot31playa) October 24, 2026