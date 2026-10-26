Social Media Reacts to Illinois Football's Upset Win Over Oregon
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Just when it looked like Illinois football's season was headed down the tubes, the Illini delivered their biggest surprise of the year. Behind true freshman quarterback Michael Clayton II, Illinois (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) pulled off a stunning 21-10 upset over Oregon on Saturday at Gies Memorial Stadium, scoring 21 unanswered points to secure one of the biggest victories of the Bret Bielema era.
And the Illini did it with a freshman quarterback making his first career start.
After replacing an injured Katin Houser against Michigan State, Clayton was handed the keys to Illinois' offense against one of college football's premier programs. A true freshman, he completed 11 of 18 passes for just 84 yards, but he threw two touchdowns and made the plays that mattered.
It wasn't always pretty, though.
Illinois came out looking completely overmatched on offense, managing just 43 yards before its final possession of the first half. Oregon jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and the Illini appeared headed toward another disappointing performance against a top-tier opponent.
Then Aidan Laughery happened.
A speedy senior running back, Laughery exploded for a 75-yard touchdown run late in the first half, completely changing the momentum of the game. Laughery finished with 123 rushing yards on 13 carries and provided the spark Illinois desperately needed.
From there, the Illini took control. Clayton led a 70-yard touchdown drive to open the second half, connecting with Christian Abney for a nine-yard touchdown to give Illinois a 14-10 lead.
But the biggest play came late in the fourth quarter.
With Illinois clinging to a four-point advantage, Clayton connected with Collin Dixon on a ridiculous 23-yard touchdown reception. The pass was tipped by an Oregon defender, but Dixon somehow managed to secure the football while diving toward the turf in the end zone, effectively sealing the upset.
Perhaps the biggest surprise, however, was the Illinois defense. After getting torched repeatedly throughout the season, particularly against Michigan State, the Illini D finally delivered when it counted, shutting out Oregon in the second half.
For Bielema, who has faced plenty of criticism for his inability to beat college football's premier programs, Saturday represented a much-needed breakthrough.
Just a few weeks ago, Illinois looked destined for a disappointing season. Now, with consecutive victries over Michigan State and Oregon, the Illini suddenly have momentum. And perhaps most importantly, they might have found their quarterback of the future.
As expected, social media had plenty to say about the Illini's stunning upset.
The 'O' stands for 'out of sorts'
Illinois dominates the line of scrimmage
Collin Dixon, superstar
Kids these days ...
Having a ball
A football school?
Having fun
Surprise, surprise, surprise!
Different viewpoints
An amazing day all around
Just two more wins to go bowling
A Bielema masterclass
Playoffs? We're talking about playoffs?
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.