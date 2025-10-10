Staff Picks: Who Wins Illinois vs. Ohio State?
Illinois football fans have waited a long time for this moment: An enormous Big Ten game in Champaign, a matchup against a No. 1 team at Memorial Stadium in which the Illini are considered more than a bug bracing for an oncoming windshield. Ohio State is damn good, no doubt, but the Buckeyes aren't unbeatable. And this Illinois team is waiting around to be splattered.
Can the Illini pull off the upset? We've already weighed in on whether they can, but below our Illinois on SI staff put our money where our big mouths are, picking a winner, predicting a score and giving the skinny on how it'll go down Saturday morning.
Jason Langendorf
I've been following Illinois football for about as long as I've been alive, and I can't remember a game over the past half century that was this big – or at least one that felt this important for the program ahead of kickoff. Bret Bielema has built something commendable in Champaign, and there may be even headier days in the near future. But Illinois is still just a good Big Ten team at the moment, and Ohio State might as well be the NFL's 33rd entry. All the tactical acumen and resolve in the world can't stop what's coming for the Illini.
Prediction: Ohio State 37, Illinois 23
Steve Greenberg
Once upon a time, Bret Bielema was a fifth-year coach of a team ranked in the high teens with No. 1 Ohio State coming to town. It was 2010, and Wisconsin shot ahead 21-0 en route to a 31-18 upset. But those Badgers were a machine in the run game and had a breakout star by the name of J.J. Watt wreaking havoc on defense. And OSU today exists on a higher plane than it did then.
Prediction: Ohio State 31, Illinois 23
Jackson Langendorf
Ohio State hasn’t allowed an opponent to crack double-digit scoring thus far – but the Buckeyes also haven’t seen an offense as good as the Illini’s yet. (Yes, Illinois' offense is better than that of Texas.) But unless quarterback Luke Altmyer and his crew can put together the performance of the century, I still don’t see the Illini surpassing 10 points on Saturday. And defensively, Aaron Henry’s unit hasn’t shown enough for me to believe it can keep Ohio State from scoring four-plus touchdowns.
Prediction: Ohio State 34, Illinois 10
Pranav Hegde
Illinois continues to roll, led by a confident and composed Altmyer, who is playing quarterback at a level few in the country can match. The offensive line has found its rhythm after a shaky start, and linebacker Gabe Jacas is cementing his status as a first-round NFL Draft prospect with his relentless motor and athleticism. Even with all that momentum, though, the Illini face a daunting challenge against an Ohio State roster brimming with talent on both sides of the ball. It wouldn’t be shocking if Bielema’s squad pulled off the biggest win of his tenure, but for now, the Buckeyes’ depth and firepower might simply be too much to overcome.
Prediction: Ohio State 28, Illinois 10
Jared Shlensky
Illinois is riding a lot of momentum coming into Saturday's showdown, but I just don't see this game being all that competitive. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is playing his best football, and the Buckeyes' defense hasn't allowed more than nine points in a game all year. Bielema's boys are very good, but they're not nearly as talented as Ohio State. The Illini might score a garbage-time touchdown late to make the scoreboard look a little more reasonable, but I expect the Buckeyes to dominate this game in every possible phase.