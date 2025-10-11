Three Key Stats That Defined Illinois vs. Ohio State in Week 7
No. 17 Illinois (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) welcomed the nation’s top-ranked squad in Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) to Champaign for a top-25 clash Saturday. Although the Illini put up a valiant effort, the Buckeyes controlled the game through all four quarters and largely cruised to a 34-16 victory.
Here are three key numbers that explain the final outcome:
Turnover margin: +3 for Ohio State
Illinois entered Week 7 with the 11th-best turnover margin in the country at +1.17 per game. Yet against Ohio State on Saturday, the Illini shot themselves in the foot time and again.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer threw his first interception of the season early in the game – which the Buckeyes parlayed into a 10-point first-quarter lead. Then, punter Keelan Crimmins inexplicably turned the ball over on downs in the second quarter, catching the snap with his knee down.
Later in the half, running back Ca’Lil Valentine fumbled in Illinois territory when his knee got twisted up in a scrum. And yet again, Ohio State capitalized with a touchdown drive.
As if that weren't enough, in the third quarter Altmyer got nailed on a sack, coughed up the ball and – yep, you guessed it – the Buckeyes capitalized by recovering and putting seven more on the board.
Julian Sayin’s passing yards: 166
In three of his past four outings going into Week 7, Sayin had surpassed the 300-yard mark through the air. But against Illinois, he managed just 166 yards. Part of that was due to his Buckeyes offense often receiving a short field after its defense turned the Illini over, but some of the credit goes to solid defense from the home squad.
Sayin went 19-for-27, good for a completion rate of 70 percent, which, although far from poor, was his lowest mark since OSU's season opener against Texas.
Illinois outgained Ohio State by … 23 yards
Despite falling by 18 points, Illinois somehow outgained the visitors in total yardage (295 to 272). Once again, Ohio State beginning most of its drives in Illinois territory played a huge role in that final stat. But the Illini did enjoy stretches when they moved the ball, while largely keeping the Buckeyes' offense at bay on the other end.
The defensive performance was the true eye-opener, as an Illinois unit that had most underachieved in 2025 did an admirable job against Sayin and his wideouts (Jeremiah Smith had just five receptions for 42 yards and a score), while also holding the Ohio State ground game to just 2.9 yards per carry.