Three Things We Learned in Illinois' Season-Opening Win Over Western Illinois
After a 52-3 thrashing of Western Illinois, it isn’t easy to pinpoint Illinois’ strengths, weaknesses and everything in between. The lower level of competition allowed the Illini to thrive (or at least appear to) in nearly every aspect of the game. But that doesn’t mean our eye wasn’t caught by standout players, position units that may have struggled and more.
Here are three things we learned from Illinois’ season opener:
3. Coach Bret Bielema is a player's coach who doesn't play
Illini fan favorite and right guard Brandon Henderson – who caught that 2-yard touchdown against Nebraska on a tackle-eligible play last season – was Friday's expected starter at right guard. So it was a bit of a surprise to see sophomore Brandon Hansen line up at the position for the first offensive snap of 2025. Coach Bret Bielema offered an explanation in the postgame presser:
“Brandon Henderson was scheduled to start but failed to show up on time for a meeting, so coach decided to sit him,” Bielema said, with just a hint of wryness in his delivery.
Any coach will tell you they hold their players accountable, but when the rubber hits the road on game days – when coaches' jobs may hang in the balance – exceptions can be made. Looks can be turned the other way. Especially for a starting player, the rules occasionally may be bent. The punishment was all of one play, but Bielema had made his point. But whichever Brandon starts at right guard for Illinois next week, he should probably be on time to every meeting and get himself ready: The Illini need to see growth from that position starting now in order to negate a potent Duke defensive line.
2. Illinois’ secondary may be an area of concern
Just days ago, we here at Illinois on SI dubbed the Illini secondary the best position group on the team. Well, if Week 1 was any indication, we may have whiffed on that prediction. Although the defensive back unit can make a compelling argument as the most talented position group on the roster, it wasn't the most consistent on Friday.
Cornerback Kaleb Patterson got burned on a nasty double move, and then was later mossed by Western Illinois wideout Demari Davis. Even star DB Xavier Scott got beat on a route. On a positive note, Illinois’ secondary wrapped up well and made a handful of impressive open-field tackles – which has been a signature of that group under the current coaches.
But getting consistently beat in man coverage against an FCS opponent is a discouraging sign for a group expected to be one of the best in the Big Ten.
1. Ca’Lil Valentine may be the offense's most improved player
Running back Aidan Laughery broke out for a few scores, and Kaden Feagin looked solid in his return, but it was sophomore running back Ca’Lil Valentine who may have impressed most in the Illini backfield. Twitchy, with great lateral quickness and top-notch acceleration, coupled with excellent vision and patience, Valentine offers a different look than Laughery or Feagin can.
His stat line against the Leathernecks (nine carries for 51 yards) wasn't eye-catching, but Valentine showed flashes of his potential, and it’s possible that he has the highest ceiling of all three Illinois running backs.